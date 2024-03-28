MUSCAT: In celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) recently hosted its highly successful Car Carnival Weekend. This two-day event, held at NBO's head office in Athaiba, provided a vibrant and dynamic platform for automotive enthusiasts and potential buyers to explore a diverse range of new and pre-owned cars. It served also as a unique platform to explore comprehensive car loans and car insurance offered by NBO and NBO Muzn Islamic Banking.

Tariq Atiq, General Manager and Chief Retail & Digital Banking Officer at NBO, said: "We, at National Bank of Oman, are committed to creating value and simplifying customer journeys. During Ramadan, numerous customers seek new or pre-owned vehicles, capitalising on the special discounts offered by many car dealers. To facilitate this, we took the initiative to organise this event. We understand the importance of providing comprehensive coverage, and our insurance options are tailored to safeguard our customers' investments and provide peace of mind throughout their ownership experience."

The Car Carnival Weekend witnessed an unprecedented gathering of avid car enthusiasts and potential buyers, creating a one-stop-shop atmosphere where they could trade in their existing vehicles or purchase a new car. NBO's car loans cater to both NBO and non-NBO customers, offering competitive rates and flexible tenures. Both Omani nationals and residents aged 21 years and above can apply for NBO's car loan offer. Non-NBO customers can apply for a car loan without transferring their salary to NBO, utilising the convenient Direct Debit service unique to NBO.

Additionally, NBO Muzn Islamic Banking's car finance offer includes a low-security deposit, flexible tenures, and takaful car insurance facilities at preferential rates. Moreover, NBO Muzn extends a maximum finance term of ten years for new cars and nine years for pre-owned vehicles.

NBO's Car Carnival Weekend created an engaging and memorable experience for all attendees, prioritising accessibility and convenience to cater to a diverse audience of customers. For more information about NBO's and Muzn's car finance offers, terms and conditions, as well as other services and products, please visit www.nbo.om, contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or download the user-friendly NBO app.