This win is a global testament to NBK’s success in realizing its vision of being an active partner in sustainable development.

NBK solidified its position as the largest contributor to the field of social responsibility in Kuwait through pioneering projects and initiatives.

In a new achievement that confirms its leadership in social responsibility and commitment to sustainability, National Bank of Kuwait won the Gold Medal in the Corporate Social Responsibility category of the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards.

This international recognition comes in appreciation of NBK’s exceptional efforts during 2025 that strengthened its position as the largest contributor to the field of social responsibility in Kuwait’s private sector and proved its success in realizing its vision of becoming an active partner in national development through global initiatives that leave positive impact and serve upcoming generations and society.

Brandon Hall Group based its selection of winners in the Corporate Social Responsibility category on an evaluation of entries by a panel of experts and executive analysts within the group, in addition to several strict measures that assess the quality and effectiveness of programs and initiatives, such as design quality, innovation, clarity of objectives, the effectiveness of the tools and processes used, and finally the measurable results that determine the tangible impact of such programs on society.

This award comes in recognition of NBK’s exceptional efforts and achievements in several areas, most notably:

The "Bankee" financial literacy program: which focuses on instilling financial awareness through applied learning, achieving a clear improvement in financial behavior among young people from an early age.

Employee health and well-being: NBK promotes a culture of physical and mental care within the work environment, through visits to the in-house clinic, visiting doctors, mental health sessions and workshops.

Community initiatives: NBK’s launch of several community initiatives contributed to obtaining this remarkable global recognition.

Among the most prominent of these initiatives is NBK’s annual NBK Run, which always achieves unparalleled success. This grand sporting event supports the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and includes the category of people with disabilities, which enhances their integration with other groups within society.

Additionally, NBK continues to launch its Ramadhan “Do Good in the Holy Month” campaign, which highlights the values ​​of solidarity and safety, including diverse programs, such as distributing Iftar meals at traffic lights in various areas of Kuwait.

Promoting environmental awareness: NBK implemented several environmental programs in collaboration with “Omniya” for plastic recycle and “LOYAC”’s environmental programs, in which young men and women participated, with the aim to integrate environmental activities with practical application, encourage volunteer work, and empower young people to be part of sustainable environmental solutions.

An Exceptional Year of Giving

2025 was another year full of achievements for NBK in the field of social responsibility, as it launched a range of initiatives and projects that covered various health, educational, environmental and sports aspects, within a comprehensive approach aimed at improving the quality of life, supporting sustainable development and youth empowerment.

Among the most prominent initiatives and projects launched and implemented by NBK in 2025:

The Project of Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification was inaugurated with funding from NBK amounting to KD 3 million, transforming the 1.7 KM-long Shuwaikh Beach waterfront into an integrated urban haven that includes modern facilities, green spaces, and areas for sports and recreation. This project stands as remarkable model of effective public and private partnerships.

The foundation stone was laid for the expansion of NBK’s Children Hospital for the treatment of blood diseases, cancer and stem cell transplantation, valued approximately at KD 19 million, which is a step that reflects the bank’s commitment to providing the highest levels of specialized healthcare.

Contributing to the East Area Development Project by constructing a multi-story parking building and a public park valued at around KD 7 million, in support of the infrastructure and quality of life in the capital.

Launching innovative awareness campaigns to combat digital fraud.

Maintaining the strategic partnership with LOYAC by sponsoring several programs aimed at empowering national youth by helping them achieve their goals and aspirations through academic and environmental training programs that joined 290 trainees, aiming to support the youth’s ambitions to become effective and impactful leaders in the future.

Sponsoring the KALD Award ceremony for outstanding students, as part of its strategic partnership with the Kuwait Association for Learning Differences, with the participation of 1700 students, in addition to supporting 85 participants at Center 21 for people with special needs by organizing periodic activities and exhibitions.

Implementing programs aimed at developing young talents, most notably the Aspire National Summer Training Program, which is specifically designed for male and female school students aged between 14 and 18 years to provide them with a unique opportunity to gain valuable professional experience through theoretical and practical training. The program attracted 142 male and female students in four training courses at NBK headquarters during the period from June 10 to August 7, 2025.

Launching and sponsoring cultural and artistic initiatives in cooperation with the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre, in addition to supporting sports through an ongoing partnership with the Rafa Nadal Academy, including 3 training camps and tournaments in 2025.

Continuing work on the Bankee program, which now covers 104 schools with a total of 13,000 female teachers and 53,000 male and female students.

Continued focus on the health and well-being of employees through organizing programs, doctor visits, workshops, physical and mental therapy sessions, trips, activities, competitions and recreational programs in which more than 2,000 employees participated, while the NBK clinic recorded about 4,000 visits for general medical check-ups throughout the year.

NBK continued to launch social solidarity and corporate social responsibility programs as part of its annual Ramadhan campaign, with the number of beneficiaries of these programs reaching approximately 6,800.

NBK Run, which the bank has been organizing for more than three decades, saw the participation of more than 7,000 runners in the 2025 edition, including people with disabilities, who have always been part of the culture of this race with the aim of promoting awareness of the importance of social inclusion.

Through its corporate social responsibility initiatives, NBK affirms that it is not merely a financial institution, but a true partner in building a prosperous society and a sustainable future.

With its firm belief that investing in human capital is investing in the future, NBK places youth empowerment at the heart of its priorities through training programs and educational and sporting initiatives that meet their needs and prepare them to be an effective and dynamic workforce in the future.

For more information about the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards winners, please visit:

