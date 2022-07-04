We capitalize on our solid relations with major leading institutions to enrich our customers’ banking experience

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to introduce the latest innovative financing solutions and to give its customers a unique shopping experience that meets their expectations and diverse lifestyles. In this context, the bank launched a special offer for eligible NBK Credit Cardholders to shop at our wide range of participating merchants and leading brands and pay for their purchases in installments with 0% interest.

NBK Customers can enjoy an exceptional shopping experience with NBK Flexi Pay at 0% Interest Installment Plan over 12 months and can be availed through the specific POS terminal or online portal at select participating merchants.

To avail the offer, the cardholder must select the 0% Installment Pay Plan at the participating merchants’ POS or from the options on the checkout page for online purchases. The monthly installment of the Installment Pay Plan will be added to the installments payable by the card, and the total amount payable to NBK will be the sum of the purchase price of the good or service.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We strive to introduce the best flexible innovative financing solutions that cater to the needs of all our customers, and seek to launch new products, offers and services that meet their expectations and provide them with an integrated banking experience.”

“Capitalizing on its solid relations with major leading institutions across many sectors, NBK strives to enrich its customers’ banking experience by providing them with the best offers, benefits and discounts. In this context, NBK has tied up with Gait, as the first merchant to provide this offer, while more merchants will soon be added to the list,” he added.

Al-Nusif noted that before launching and products or services, NBK conducts multiple studies and surveys using scientific methodology and data analytics to ensure that they satisfy the needs of its customers while meeting the highest international standards.

On his part, Amer AlAnsari, Managing Partner at Trafalgar Luxury Group said: “We, at Gait, are honored to have the opportunity to be partnered with National Bank of Kuwait to introduce this new service.”

“It is a service that will definitely add value to a large number of our dear clients in Kuwait. NBK Flexi Pay service comes at the right time, and this payment plan will add convenience for Gait’s valued, existing, and future customers for all their Apple needs,” he added.

Recognizing the matchless shopping experience provided to its customers, NBK received the Gold Award in “Location-based Services” category at MMA SMARTIES in the MENA region for 2021, for NBK Geo Alerts service.

NBK is the only bank in Kuwait that provides the unique Geo Alerts service via NBK Mobile Banking App. This reflects its excellence in providing innovative solutions that help serve customers’ convenience, meet their needs carefully, as well as to identify their specific preferences, and reach them at the right time while shopping, to notify them with the available offers based on the interests of each customer individually.