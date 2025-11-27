Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is participating in the first edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region. The exhibition is organized by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and runs from November 26 to 30, 2025.

The NRC’s participation comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance community awareness about the risks of psychoactive substance use, and to reaffirm its vital role in the fields of prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Through its pavilion, the Center will showcase its most recent preventive programs, treatment and rehabilitation services, and awareness initiatives carried out in collaboration with a number of entities, including schools, universities, and police agencies. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the Center’s evidence-based practices and patient support pathways.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Center, emphasized the significance of engaging in major national events, stating: “Our participation in this exhibition reflects our commitment to expanding community outreach and engaging with diverse audiences to promote the importance of prevention as the foundation for protecting individuals, families, and society. We believe that spreading knowledge and raising awareness through such public platforms is key to building a healthier and more resilient society.”

The National Rehabilitation Center continues to prioritize its role in raising public awareness about the risks of substance use, strengthening the culture of prevention, and reinforcing the need for nationwide collaboration to protect society and support recovery and rehabilitation programs.

About the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC):

Founded in 2002 through the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is one of the key centers in the network of hospitals that are governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group. As the UAE’s leading authority on rehabilitation and addiction treatment, NRC has established itself as a pioneer in this vital area. Recognized by WHO in 2017 as a regional leader, NRC continues to drive innovation in prevention, treatment, and recovery through research, strategic partnerships, and evidence-based solutions in collaboration with government and semi-government entities.