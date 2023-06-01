Muscat — National Finance, the leading financial institution in Oman, is thrilled to announce its resounding success at the eighth edition of the New Age Banking Summit (NABS) 2023 Oman. The event, which was conducted at the Sheraton Oman Hotel in Muscat, celebrated National Finance's achievement as the winner of the prestigious 'New Corporate Identity of the Year' award. In addition, National Finance achieved another remarkable feat by also receiving the esteemed title of 'Best Non-Banking Finance and Leasing Company'. Mr Juma Al Khamisi (COO), General Manager at National Finance, graciously accepted the awards on behalf of the company. His Excellency Tahir Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, honoured the event as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. The summit was hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani and supported by the Oman Banks Association.

These recognitions further solidify National Finance's position as a leader in the financial industry, showcasing its exceptional performance, innovation and commitment to providing top-notch financial solutions to its valued customers. The dual triumph highlights National Finance's outstanding achievements and unwavering dedication to excellence in all facets of its operations.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr Juma Al Khamisi, "We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious awards at NABS 2023. This esteemed recognition underscores the dedication and tireless pursuit of excellence demonstrated by our exceptional team across all aspects of our operations. It also affirms our strategic vision to adapt and grow alongside the dynamic financial landscape. We remain steadfast in continuously enhancing the value we provide to our customers, as we strive to set new benchmarks and redefine the standards of excellence in the industry."

Through a comprehensive rebranding strategy, National Finance successfully positioned itself as a dynamic and forward-thinking financial institution, showcasing its commitment to innovation, excellence and customer-centricity. These accolades not only acknowledge National Finance's remarkable transformation but also solidifies its position as a prominent player in the financial services sector. By embracing change and consistently exceeding customer expectations, National Finance continues to establish itself as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses seeking cutting-edge financial solutions.

The NABS 2023 is widely regarded as a premier industry event, attracting senior-to-mid-level bankers, FinTech experts, finance and investment professionals, insurance specialists and business consultants. Serving as a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, discuss emerging trends and foster collaboration, the summit facilitates growth and innovation within the financial sector. This year's summit witnessed the participation of over 150 select industry leaders, creating a vibrant atmosphere for networking and knowledge sharing.

As National Finance continues to expand its product offerings and elevate customer experiences, and showcase its vision to be the provider of choice for comprehensive financial and leasing solutions in its markets of operation. The company's mission is to deliver the right financial solutions on time, exceed customer expectations through partnership and continuous improvement and provide an inspiring workplace for hard-working and dedicated people who believe in the company.