Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer, in partnership with Excelsior Real Estate LLC, has launched Phase II Beach Residences of its recently unveiled waterfront development Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences. Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences will offer residents a resort lifestyle in a relaxed, curated waterfront setting of costal serenity in close proximity to the heart of the emirate.

The Phase II inventory of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences offers 331 residences including one-two three- bedroom residences, four-bedroom duplexes with large terraces, beautiful beach houses with gardens. Ranging from 93 square metres to 876 square metres, the apartments feature spacious floorplans, built in kitchens, large terraces with panoramic views overlooking the beach and seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity. The units have been carefully constructed and are positioned at optimum angles to provide a full panorama to residents of the natural settings of the development. Apartments with high-ceilings and full-height glazing provide maximum natural light and ventilation into the interiors. Future residents can look forward to a range of amenities including adult and kids’ pool, podium gardens, beach level snack bar and kids’ play area.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said: “After receiving an overwhelming response to the release of the first phase, we are proud to unveil Phase II of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences. At Nakheel we pride ourselves on creating living experiences that are truly exceptional and offer the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities right in the heart of Dubai. Our newly launched waterfront development will offer an unparalleled living environment for those seeking luxury living with a metropolitan lifestyle.”

Francois Baudin, Chief Business Officer, Ennismore Immersive Resorts & All Inclusive Collection, said: “We are excited to launch Phase II Beach Residences of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences which will offer residents a luxurious and relaxed atmosphere, coupled with family-friendly activities and an extraordinary resort-style living experience. We are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to experience everything that Rixos has to offer surrounded by the tranquility of the coastal location on Dubai Islands.”

The launch of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences underlines Nakheel’s promise to ‘build happiness and prosperity’. Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences is the first luxury hotel and residential offering on Dubai Islands and will provide residents and visitors the same level of service and amenities that can be found at Rixos resorts across the world. Residents will have access to amenities that focus on sports, leisure and wellness, such as communal residential lounges, popular cafes and restaurants, various entertainment options, hotel-style lobbies for each building with drop-off facilities, infinity pools, a spa and fitness centre. Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences is set back in a secluded cove on Dubai Islands, with a 700-metre beach that all residents have direct access to.

Dubai Islands comprises five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres and 20 kilometres of beaches and offers beachfront living within 20 minutes of downtown Dubai, as well as key locations including the airport and marine ports. As well as Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, they will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels, supporting Dubai’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector.

The development of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences will support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to increase the number of hotels and create vibrant and healthy communities.

Media enquiries

ASDA’A BCW

nakheel@bcw-global.com

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.