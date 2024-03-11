Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Priding itself as the ‘Home of Netball’, Nakheel Community Management (NCM) celebrated the opening of its first purpose-built netball courts and facilities, located at Jumeirah Village Circle.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer, NCM, and Shatha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director Projects, Nakheel, alongside other members of the senior management team, welcomed the UAE Falcons national netball team, who were the first to try out the state-of-the-art netball courts.

The Nakheel Netball Hub will have a full schedule of activities throughout the week, including netball clinics for various age groups starting from toddlers and young girls, ladies’ mornings, Nakheel Netball League training sessions and much more, to support the community to engage with this much-loved sport. This is in addition to the six state-of-the art courts and facilities on site, to help athletes of all levels be their best at every match.

NCM’s dedication to promoting sports and a healthy and active lifestyle within their communities is a key priority, shaping the future of living. The establishment of the Nakheel Netball Hub reflects NCM's commitment to promoting health, fitness, and wellbeing for the citizens, residents, and visitors of Dubai and supporting youth sports.

NCM have an enduring relationship with the world of netball within the UAE and have a three-year sponsorship of the UAE Netball Federation, the national governing body of netball within the Emirates. The UAE has been officially ranked 21st in the World Netball Rankings list.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.