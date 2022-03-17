Smart solutions deployed at IMDAD Distribution Center enable the Nahdi Omni Health Integrations.

In line with Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program’s objective of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, Nahdi is actively integrating technology into its operations based on the best-in-class practice & technologies in the world.

Revolutionizing the retail pharmacy sector, IMDAD will accommodate the capabilities for serving the Nahdi Omni Health Integrations for the coming years.

Jeddah- Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest retail pharmacy chain and leading healthcare provider opened today the first smart distribution center across the MENA region for retail sector. The opening of the 250,000 sqm, state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by H.E. Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones ‘MODON’ Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef in Jeddah, KSA.

IMDAD was built under the Patronage of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones ‘MODON’, Nahdi’s strategic partner who oversaw the development of the industrial facility. This is one of many strategic partnerships the company has cultivated with renowned local and global companies to bring IMDAD vision to life.

Strategically located in the 2nd Industrial Zone of Jeddah, IMDAD distribution center is expected to revolutionize the retail pharmacy industry by catering to the needs of 200 million products for our guests across the Kingdom - serving Nahdi’s purpose of “Adding beats to Guests lives every day."

Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO at Nahdi Medical Company said, “Today, marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the most loved and trusted partner to our guests. Ensuring shorter delivery timelines is an integral part of enhancing guest experience and IMDAD is well-equipped with smart storage and automated order processing technology to increase product sorting and dispatching efficiency. The development of the first smart distribution center across the MENA region for retail sector reflects Nahdi’s commitment towards achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and NIDLP targets of creating and improving the performance of logistics hubs across the Kingdom. With the tireless efforts of our partners, IMDAD will pave the way for the region’s logistics industry to become more sustainable and efficient. We convey our heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones ‘MODON,’ and to our partners for being integral to this great achievement.”

Eng. Raed Monagel, CSCO at Nahdi Medical Company said “ Integrating the technologies above will enable IMDAD to increase order processing capabilities by 80%, facilitate more than 200 million units annually and accommodate 16,000 various types of products. The facility layout was designed to create an efficient, productive-boost traffic flow while following a human-centric approach to create a positive and inclusive work environment. This design was also taking into consideration the future expansions needed to allow the company to serve the omni healthcare integration vision.

With the intent of enhancing quality of life, the facility’s construction, spanning over 30 months despite the challenges posed by the lockdown, was based on the ‘Saudi Green Initiative’. This facilitated the incorporation of the green building design strategies to IMDAD’s construction and culminated in the achievement of the LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.”

Eng. Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Salem, Chief Executive Officer, at the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones ‘MODON’ said, “Since our inception, MODON has been committed towards building industrial spaces adhering to the highest international standards. We are glad to be Nahdi’s strategic partners and it is a matter of great pride to have overseen the development of the first smart distribution center in the MENA region. The extensive construction process has been a phenomenal feat and shows MODON’s and Nahdi’s dedication in contributing to the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program’s objective of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub.”

The IMDAD Project is a recipient of the FIDIC Contract Users' Award for ‘Highly Commended Contract Client of the Year' (2021). The prestigious award is a recognition of excellence in the use of FIDIC contract forms in project delivery and in the adoption of best-practice collaboration.

About Nahdi Medical Company (Nahdi)

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with a growing healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,151 stores in 144 cities in Saudi Arabia, including two polyclinics and seven express clinics.

Serving more than 100 million Guests yearly, Nahdi’s Guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 35 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities. Highlights include being consistently ranked Top 20 “Great Place to Work" in Asia & KSA since 2014 and ‘Best Community Development Award at the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards’ in 2018.

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests’ lives every day.

For more information, please visit: www.nahdi.sa/en

About the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON)

Since its establishment in 2001, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) undertakes the development of fully integrated service industrial lands to the highest international standards. Today, it oversees 35 existing and under development industrial cities in various regions of the Kingdom, in addition to supervising private industrial cities. Currently, MODON's developed industrial lands exceed 198,8 million square meters. The existing industrial cities include 3,474 productive factories, in addition to 6,190 industrial, service and logistic contracts, and more than 435,000 employees.