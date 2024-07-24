Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, announced today the launch of MyPowerHub. This next-generation communications platform consolidates all the essential tools for parents to facilitate their child's educational progress through a single, seamless interface.

Parents will have one place for information in time for the 2024-2025 school year, like their student’s grades, attendance, assignments, schedules, broadcast communications, classroom direct messaging, combined integrated calendars, and other systems’ links.

For schools, this innovative solution offers significant cost-saving opportunities by eliminating the need for multiple other software programs. MyPowerHub is available for PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) customers worldwide with multimodal accessibility and features like messaging, calendars, grades, schedules, and more. In October, the platform will include expanded capabilities such as support for 120 languages, messaging enhancements, proactive notifications, and PowerSchool’s AI-Assistant, PowerBuddy.™ It will also be available to customers, regardless of the Student Information System (SIS) they use, ensuring that schools across the globe can benefit from its innovative features and unified platform.

“We are thrilled to introduce MyPowerHub, which embodies our commitment to enriching the experience for all stakeholders involved in a student’s educational journey,” said Shivani Stumpf, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at PowerSchool. “By providing this comprehensive view – a single pane of glass – we are simplifying communication and access to vital information, making it easier for students, parents, and educators to stay connected and informed. This proactive approach significantly enhances parental engagement and nurtures a vibrant, collaborative partnership between home and school, setting a new standard in educational transparency, engagement, and support.”

Introducing MyPowerHub: A Single Pane of Glass

Survey data indicates 70% of parents navigate between two to six systems to access the information they need about their child’s learning. This often involves using multiple platforms and logins, leading to frustration and a sense of being overwhelmed. MyPowerHub offers a consolidated experience by seamlessly integrating parent workflows from PowerSchool solutions into a single platform. MyPowerHub sets itself apart by seamlessly integrating newsfeeds, calendars, directories, and messaging with numerous essential district platforms, creating a true single pane of glass experience for parents and students.

Educators beta testing MyPowerHub showed high satisfaction with MyPowerHub, with 100% finding it easy to navigate on a mobile device.* Other high ratings include creating calendar events, sending emails from the directory, and searching newsfeeds. Users also rated the translation of newsfeed posts and calendar events at a perfect score of 5.0, highlighting the platform’s user-friendly design and functionality.

PowerSchool’s safe and secure AI assistant, PowerBuddy for Engagement, will be also available within MyPowerHub, enabling parents to engage with their child’s educational journey through natural language questions and responses.

Key Features of MyPowerHub:

All-in-One Interface: Parents can log into one interface and access all their essential platforms used across the district. Graphical tiles will display grades, attendance, assignments, fees, directories, two-way messaging and more from the PowerSchool SIS, providing a streamlined view.

Accessibility: MyPowerHub is GDPR, COPPA, and FERPA compliant certified by 1EDTECH, ensuring data privacy and security.

Multi-Language Support: Supports for over 120 languages by the end of 2024, ensuring inclusivity for diverse communities.

Unified Experience: Seamlessly integrates with PowerSchool Student Information System, PowerSchool SchoolMessenger, PowerSchool Performance Matters, PowerSchool Schoology Learning.

Mobile Accessibility: The mobile application supports voice navigation, enhancing ease of use on the go.

PowerBuddy-Ready: Enables parents to receive personalized support, proactive communication, and timely information through natural language interactions. This includes the ability to inquire about their child’s grades, attendance, spring break schedule, or assignments seamlessly, eliminating the need to navigate multiple reports or app screens.

*Average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from MyPowerHub beta testers.

