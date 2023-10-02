Muscat, Oman: Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) is thrilled to announce the graduation of its Cabin Crew batch for the year 2023. The graduation ceremony took place in September at the state-of-the-art MHA campus in Muscat.

This event marks a significant milestone for the academy, which has been dedicated to providing high-quality vocational education for Omani students since 2020. The graduation ceremony not only celebrated the achievements of the students but also highlighted the success of MHA's highly specialized, industry-recognized training programs.

The graduates underwent a comprehensive training program that equipped them with the essential skills and knowledge required for a successful career as cabin crew. Covering safety procedures and customer service, the curriculum has been meticulously designed to meet the highest industry standards and is delivered by experienced industry professionals.

Ms. Ameena Al Zadjali, Founder and Chairperson of MHA, stated, "We take immense pride in the accomplishments of our Cabin Crew graduates. Their hard work and dedication are a testament to the quality education we offer, in collaboration with the globally renowned British School of Excellence."

The graduation ceremony was a grand affair, attended by personnel from Oman Air, representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education, and members of the media. Their presence not only added prestige to the event but also underscored MHA's strong industry reputation and the goodwill it enjoys. This gathering of industry professionals and educational authorities signifies the academy's unwavering commitment to excellence and its successful collaboration with key stakeholders.

For students interested in enrolling in future programs, more information is available at MHA’s website: https://mha-om.com/