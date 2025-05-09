The event brought together leaders from public & private sectors under the theme: ‘Converting change into opportunity: the future of investment and business in an uncertain world.’

Representatives from UAE Ministry of Economy, The World Bank, International Finance Corporation, Brookings Institution, Amazon, Microsoft, and Dell discussed geopolitical changes, trade war, AI, and deglobalization.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that invests in and operates businesses globally, today convened a diverse group of leading public and private sector investment-related stakeholders at the “Converting change into opportunities: the future of investment and business in an uncertain world” in Abu Dhabi, programmed by Economist Impact. The event sought to explore the forces immediately relevant to global business and investment.

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO of Multiply Group provided the opening remarks where she highlighted the Group’s investment strategy which is geared towards exploring opportunities arising in high-potential sectors. She described Multiply Group as 'antifragile' in the words of Nassim Nicholas Taleb—an organization that grows stronger through volatility and disruption.

Samia Bouazza, GCEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group said: “Around the world, leaders are navigating shifts across economic, technological and geopolitical landscapes. At Multiply Group, we’ve grown through every phase of disruption. Today, we see value in disciplined investing, building a portfolio which is resilient to these shifts by working closely with our partners and businesses.

She added: “Rooted in Abu Dhabi, we operate with the clarity and confidence of a system that rewards foresight. At this event, we’ve partnered with The Economist and esteemed panelists to answer important questions: What trends must we pre-empt? How should we revisit the way we construct our portfolio accordingly? What impact will these shifts have on global expansion and our 10-year plans? And how is AI transforming the way each of our businesses operates?”

The agenda featured several high-level discussions, including a keynote interview on ‘The GCC’s evolving role, strategies and opportunities in a new era of global complexity’ with Safaa El-Kogali, Country Director of GCC countries at The World Bank. This was followed by a panel discussion, titled: ‘Private V Public markets: where is the next big opportunity for investors?’ and a fireside chat on ‘Navigating geopolitical shifts, Trump 2.0 and America’s evolving landscape.’

The event also held a keynote interview, titled: ‘A new investment playbook’, followed by a panel discussion on ‘Transitioning to a new economic model: the GCC’s evolution into a global innovation and growth hub.’ This was preceded by a fireside chat ‘Reshaping the consumer sector: adapting to shifting behaviours, tight supply chains and economic pressures – with the concluding engagement a panel discussion, titled: ‘From boom to balance’: AI’s role in reshaping industries and global investment strategies.’

Alongside delegates from Multiply Group, The UAE Ministry of Economy, and The World Bank, the event was attended by representatives from International Finance Corporation, Brookings Institution, Amazon, Microsoft, Dell, Public Investment Fund (PIF), Visa, Presight AI, Moody’s Ratings, amongst others.

The event closely follows the reporting of Multiply Group’s Q1 2025 financial results where the Group achieved an annual revenue increase of 50 percent YoY to AED585 million. In its core operational portfolio, the Group has focussed on driving synergies and integration among the businesses under each vertical, with emphasis on accelerating digital transformation and operational efficiencies. This is reflected in continued and strong revenue growth.

ABOUT MULTIPLY GROUP

Multiply Group PJSC is an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that globally invests and operates in transformative, cash-generating businesses.

Known for its trademark growth mindset, Multiply Group will continue to deploy capital across its two distinct arms, both of which follow a disciplined approach to investing and ensure consistent, sustainable value creation for our shareholders in the short-, medium- and long-term:

Multiply, the investments and operations in long-term strategic verticals, currently investing and operating in Mobility, Energy & Utilities, Media & Communications, Wellness & Beauty, and Retail & Apparel. Anchor investments provide long-term recurring income, through which bolt-on acquisitions are made.

Multiply+, the Group further engages in opportunistic, sector-agnostic investments, via mainly minority stakes in private and public markets.

For more information, visit www.multiply.ae