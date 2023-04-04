Mubadala Health and EMA to collaborate on joint programs, training centers, and the development of educational materials

MoU provides access to professional development programs to further elevate the UAE’s level of expertise across multiple specializations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Health, the integrated network of world-class healthcare facilities, and Emirates Medical Association (EMA), a non-profit organization represents physicians and allied health professionals in the UAE, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and advance medical education and research opportunities in the UAE. The MoU signing is a significant milestone for both entities and contributes to the strengthening of the Abu Dhabi healthcare ecosystem.

As part of the MoU, Mubadala Health and EMA will collaborate on joint programs, training centers, and educational materials. They will also join forces to advance medical education and research opportunities, with a particular emphasis on increasing the availability of continuous professional development programs across multiple specializations to elevate and progress national expertise and capabilities. The two organizations will also conduct research studies and clinical trials to develop new healthcare options for a wide variety of medical conditions.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Health, said: "Mubadala Health is delighted to partner with Emirates Medical Association in an effort to advance healthcare education and research in the UAE. Through this collaboration, we aim to continue our work in advancing healthcare in the UAE and wider region, with a focus on continuous capacities development. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute to Mubadala Health’s mission to bringing world-class healthcare closer to home and by playing a critical role in increasing the availability of continuous professional development programs across key medical specializations that are critical to the UAE’s healthcare offering.”

Dr. Mouza Abdulla Alsharhan, President, Emirates Medical Association, said, “We are pleased to partner with Mubadala Health to improve the healthcare industry in the UAE. Our aim is to play a vital role in the continuous improvement in the quality of healthcare in the UAE, by being an integral part of the professional life of every physician. We strive to keep our members up to date with the global changes and advancements in practice within the medical field. This partnership will bring value to our members and support our key objectives to improve healthcare in the region. We look forward to collaborating on joint programs consisting of training centers, educational materials, and certification for the proceeding education and professional growth programs.”

As part of the MoU, EMA will support the enrollment of Mubadala Health physicians under medical societies and clubs affiliated with the association. Moreover, Mubadala Health will assign key opinion leaders from their institutions to work with EMA societies to overview the works on agreed fields of collaboration.

The partnership between Mubadala Health and EMA will improve access to the highest standards of training and resources for healthcare professionals, ultimately enhancing patient care in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

About Emirates Medical Association

Founded in 1981, the Emirates Medical Association (EMA) is the largest and national association that convenes 46 specialty medical societies and other special interest groups. Throughout history, the EMA has always followed its mission: to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health. The Association also publishes the New Emirates Medical Journal (NEMJ), that publishes research to advance public health. The journal includes articles on medicine, healthcare and health policy. Its mission is to inform physicians and healthcare professionals of advancements in a range of medical fields, enhance the delivery of healthcare to promote a healthier population.

As the healthcare professionals’ powerful ally in patient care, the EMA delivers on this mission by representing healthcare professionals with a unified voice in legislative bodies across the UAE, removing obstacles that interfere with patient care, ensuring that healthcare is moving in the right direction, working in close collaboration with the government, driving the future of medicine to tackle the biggest challenges in health care and training the health professional with high efficiency.

