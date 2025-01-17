Dubai, UAE: ALTA Real Estate Development proudly unveils Mr. C Residences Downtown, now available for buyers seeking an unparalleled living experience. This exceptional new addition to the Mr. C portfolio marks the second Mr. C property in Dubai. The project is a testament to ALTA’s continued partnership with Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, representing a modern interpretation of the family’s nearly century-long legacy in hospitality. Inspired by the dynamic energy of Dubai and its stunning skyline, Mr. C Residences Downtown celebrates Dubai’s modern spirit while infusing it with the warm, personalised service for which Mr. C is world-renowned.

Mr. C, created by brothers Ignazio and Maggio, members of the fourth generation of the Cipriani family, is known globally for its portfolio of hotels, restaurants and residences. Since its first Mr. C Hotel opened in Beverly Hills, California in June 2011, Mr. C has been setting a new era in timeless yet contemporary hospitality, with Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove most recently receiving a prestigious Michelin key. The company’s residential portfolio includes Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Jumeirah, Dubai. Mr. C Residences Downtown brings that same spirit into the realm of luxury living, combining world-class amenities with a uniquely tailored approach to resident services.

The building’s interiors will reflect the signature mix of classic European charm with stylish sophistication synonymous with the Mr. C brand. Designed by acclaimed architectural firm Arquitectonica with interiors by 1508 London, the tower presents a striking exterior that echoes the boldness of Dubai’s skyline. Featuring three levels of extraordinary amenities, Mr. C Residences Downtown will offer a private cinema, a golf simulator room, a Little C’s Playroom for children, a fully equipped fitness centre, indoor spaces for yoga, Pilates and Peloton workouts, a signature spa with sauna and steam rooms as well as oxygen rooms, a well-appointed library and event lounge on the 57th floor, and secure private storage available.

Surrounded by mesmerising views of the city, the building features a dedicated porte-cochere entrance, a residential lobby with a lounge and private high-speed elevators, and captivated and curated art displays in both the lobby and outdoor public areas. Residents will enjoy an array of services, including a dedicated concierge, butler service, 24-hour valet and security team, complimentary towel service at the pool deck, access to a custom Mr. C Residences app, and the option for additional housekeeping and butler services.

“We see Mr. C Residences Downtown as a unique fusion of Cipriani heritage and Dubai’s vibrant lifestyle,” says Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director of Alta Real Estate Development. “Every detail is crafted to offer residents an unparalleled experience that blends wellbeing, luxury, and environmental responsibility, all with the iconic hospitality that defines the family’s legacy.”

“At its core, Mr. C represents a modern interpretation of old-world sensibilities, and my brother and I are very proud to bring Mr. C Downtown to the Dubai skyline. We are happy to once again be working alongside Alta Real Estate Development whose partnership, professionalism, and vision we value very much,” said Ignazio Cipriani, Co-Owner of Mr. C Hotels & Residences.

With its prime location, elegant design, and an unrivaled focus on service, Mr. C Residences Downtown is set to become one of the most sought-after addresses in Dubai. This exclusive residence captures the essence of the Cipriani lifestyle, offering a sanctuary in the heart of one of the world’s most iconic cities.

Esteemed global real estate consultancy Savills, one of the world’s most respected firms with more than 160 years of heritage, has been appointed as master agent for the sales of the project.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential at Savills Middle East said, “We know from our Branded Residences Research that buyers are increasingly focused on the hospitality service and amenity provision, and the new Mr. C Residences Downtown are set to excel in these areas. Combined with incredible views and luxurious interiors, this project will provide a unique opportunity for discerning buyers”.

With the Middle East boasting 12% of branded residences supply globally, and a solid pipeline growth for the region of 120% to 2030 (the strongest for any global region), we anticipate strong demand for this project. (Savills Branded Residences – EMEA Spotlight, February 2024).