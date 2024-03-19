DUBAI: Sandstone Media, a forward-thinking integrated communications firm based in Dubai, recently announced its partnership with Money Plant, Dubai’s premier real estate brokerage, to manage its communications account.

The partnership seeks to elevate Money Plant's brand visibility in the region, solidify its position as a thought leader and amplify its presence in the real estate media sphere.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Anand Rai, Founder & Managing Partner for Sandstone Media said, "Sandstone Media is committed to redefining the communications landscape by seamlessly integrating traditional and digital strategies. This partnership represents our commitment to delivering innovative communication solutions to businesses in the UAE."

"The Dubai market is known for its fast-paced and dynamic nature. With this partnership, we are excited to establish and expand our presence, leveraging the innovative strategies to not only increase our visibility but showcase our uniqueness to everyone.", said the Money Plant board.

This partnership underscores Sandstone Media's dedication to excellence in integrated marketing and its continued growth and success in the communications industry.

About Sandstone Media

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

Website: https://www.sandstonemedia.ae/