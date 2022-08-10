Abu Dhabi: Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities announced it has the began a global recruitment initiative to hire teaching professionals for several disciplines in the Faculties of Islamic Studies as well as Arts and Humanities. The recruitment drive is aimed at attracting the best talent from around the world to fill in teaching positions that will enable the university to enhance its capabilities and keep pace with new specializations within its academic programs.

The positions require expertise in a wide range of disciplines including the Qur’an, its interpretation, readings, jurisprudence and origins as well as the Prophet’s Sunnah in addition to Philosophy, History of Religions, Arabic language and linguistics, Sociology, Psychology, History and Archaeology.

Applicants must have previous teaching experience in public or private higher education institutions locally or internationally and have achieved distinction in scientific and procedural research. Those with experience in participating in scientific seminars and research forums will also be given preference. Additional requirements for those who wish to apply include mastery of teaching strategies and modern educational techniques, ability to link teachings to students’ lives, effective research and communication skills as well as expertise in assessment and evaluation.

His Excellency Dr. Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, said “The university has always set high standards for its academic personnel and is keen to attract new teaching professionals from around the world who will contribute to further enhancing its capabilities as well as its reputation for academic excellence. We are looking for academics who have strong credentials and those who are experienced in global teaching best practices to help us produce outstanding graduates equipped with the right knowledge, skills and values that will enable them to make significant contributions to the community.”

For his part, Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, stressed that “the current recruitment initiative is part of the university’s aggressive expansion plans and its mission to strengthen its expertise in providing world-class education in the fields of Islamic Studies, Humanities and Social Sciences that is deeply rooted in preserving the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his vision for a more tolerant and compassionate society.”