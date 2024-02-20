UAE: MoEngage, an industry-leading insight-led customer Engagement Platform today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Kaleyra to drive highly personalized omnichannel experiences and global customer engagement through channels like WhatsApp and SMS. Kaleyra is part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner program that aims at helping brands scale with speed.

This partnership will help transform how businesses interact with customers, empowering enterprises to craft relevant and personalized engagement, ultimately boosting loyalty and driving revenue.

This partnership will also enable brands to utilize Kaleyra’s capabilities as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) through MoEngage’s insights-led engagement platform. The technology platform will make it easier to launch highly personalized WhatsApp campaigns at scale, a challenge many consumer brands face. Precise segmentation and engagement enhance customer satisfaction, thus improving conversion rates across all channels, including in-person.

Moreover, brands can analyze the performance of their campaigns, extract valuable insights, and refine their strategies for optimal outcomes. By harnessing AI-enabled technologies, conversational channels like WhatsApp can engage customers meaningfully in a relevant fashion and optimize based on actionable insights to drive business growth.

“We're thrilled about this integration that unlocks new opportunities for enterprises to connect with their customers via WhatsApp”, said Sandesh Sarang, MD - APAC & MEA, Kaleyra. “We strongly believe in the power of our combined teams to provide value to enterprises globally.”

“Kaleyra’s supreme capabilities as a trusted CPaaS, combined with MoEngage’s AI-powered, insights-led engagement platform, will empower enterprises across industries and geographies to bridge the gap between themselves and their customers. A potent mix of communication channels, actionable insights, and optimization capabilities, not only opens up new avenues in terms of business growth but also creates a host of brand loyalists, impressed by the level of personalized engagement across channels” said Sanjay Kupae, Head Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage.

About Kaleyra, Inc.

Kaleyra, Inc., founded in 1999 and acquired by Tata Communication in 2023, is a globally recognized communications platform serving financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other enterprises worldwide. As a Trusted Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), we provide omnichannel communication services consisting of messaging, rich messaging, instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Our technology securely powers billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, OYO, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands in 59 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 reports and the Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

