Dubai: MoEngage, the industry-leading insights-led Customer Engagement Platform, has announced a strategic partnership with the data insight delivery company e-CENS to lead enterprise growth in MEA. The synergy of MoEngage and e-CENS combines the power of data insights with expert data analysis management.

Consumer preferences and purchase behavior in the MEA have changed rapidly due to increased digital adoption. The internet penetration in UAE is expected to reach 96% by 2025, with 67% of Middle Eastern consumers shifting to engage with brands over digital channels. 47% already primarily use smartphones for online purchases. This increased digital adoption is the key driver of the 31% increase in online spending in the Middle East. Online retail sales are poised to grow by 20% in 2022, outpacing brick-and-mortar sales.

As companies increasingly focus on data-driven digital growth and customer-oriented marketing, the MoEngage e-CENS partnership will help augment this transformation.

e-CENS will leverage MoEngage’s cross-channel campaign management capabilities and its robust mobile marketing platform to help its clients improve data insights and customer experience. Through e-CENS’ wide client reach, MoEngage will deliver its services to the MEA market, and help enterprises become future-ready. Some of e-CENS’ top customers in the region include EMAAR, Dubai Tourism, Du, Saudi Airlines, Jarir, ADCB, and more.

“We’re proud to announce our partnership with MoEngage.This is very exciting as many of our enterprise clients are looking for ways to improve their personalization strategies and increase their marketing automation. MoEngage offers them a solid investment in dynamic solutions to achieve that goal. MoEngage’s rapid growth and the team they put on the ground is a testament to their commitment to the region, and we are pleased to have them as our partner in this era of data-driven decisions.” Bashar Hafez, Co-Founder and Managing Director at e-CENS.

“MoEngage is evolving the Customer Engagement space to be more insights-driven. We are empowering marketers and product managers to build personalized experiences for their customers by leveraging insights to learn what their customers want, when they want it, and the best way to communicate with them. With our partnership with e-CENS, we aim to equip enterprises in the Middle East with the right approach to delight the digital-first consumer of today.” Sanjay Kupae, Head of Partnerships, MoEngage.

About e-CENS

e-CENS is an internationally-recognized team of data scientists, analysts, technologists, and strategists. e-CENS uses data science, advanced analytics, and machine learning to extract actionable insights about their clients’ customer behavior and business prospects. With offices in the U.S. and EMEA, the team has over 15 years of experience working with leading global brands in finance, travel and hospitality, publishing, and e-commerce. e-CENS has over 100+ clients across the globe working with various partners.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1000+ global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Nestle, T-Mobile, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power the digital experiences for over 900 million users every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

