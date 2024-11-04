Mobily, a leading Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Telecom Egypt, the full-service telecom operator in Egypt and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region, have signed a cooperation agreement to land the first Saudi submarine cable linking Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The new cable, which is wholly owned by Mobily, will pass through the Red Sea, connecting Saudi Arabia and Egypt and opening the way for expansion and access to Europe through various connectivity options.

The new subsea cable expands the company's network of subsea cable systems and extensive international infrastructure to provide more reliable connectivity, handle increasing telecom traffic, and meet the growing demand for internet services locally and internationally.

The new cable will land at two cable landing stations along the Red Sea: Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Duba in Saudi Arabia. This cable will enable Mobily to connect the Arabian Gulf, and neighboring countries with Saudi Arabia to the Egypt landing station in Red Sea through Mobily digital corridors. Additionally, the cable will provide connections to various subsea cable systems landing in Egypt.

This agreement is part of Mobily's strategy to expand its extensive infrastructure and network. The new cable builds on the company's previous investments in subsea cables, which link it to various regions around the world, further enhancing Mobily's international capacity.

Eng. Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Badran, Chief Executive Officer of Mobily, commented:

“The new cable represents a significant milestone in strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a leading international hub for telecommunications services and data traffic, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

He added: “The signing of the agreement underscores our commitment to expanding our infrastructure and enhancing our capabilities both regionally and internationally. As the Mobily's new cable will connect Saudi Arabia to Egypt and improve communication flexibility between the Middle East and Europe. I am pleased with our cooperation with Telecom Egypt, which will enable us to offer the best services to all our customers around the world.”

Eng. Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt, commented:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Mobily, a renowned telecommunications player in the region, to connect communities throughout their extended network. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with Mobily, advancing our joint ambitious plans and connecting major regional hubs such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Complementing the establishment of a new landing station in Sharm El Sheikh, we are developing new crossing routes to connect Sharm El Sheikh to the Mediterranean Sea. Telecom Egypt is dedicated to advancing the international telecommunications infrastructure by enhancing the geographical diversity of the global subsea cable networks. We are confident that this commercial agreement will be a valuable addition to our ongoing efforts to support this critical sector and cater for the rising demand for capacity and connectivity.”

Mobily remains dedicated to expanding its local and international subsea network infrastructure by enhancing capacity and extending its global reach through new partnerships. This commitment aims to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to its customers and support the sustainable growth of the Kingdom's ICT sector through advanced infrastructure.