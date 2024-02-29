Plant produces state-of-the-art reliable and efficient electrical equipment that ensures operation of critical infrastructure

Siemens and Arabia Electric Limited Equipment Company, its partner in Saudi Arabia, inaugurated its electrical equipment factory in Modon Oasis Jeddah, at a ceremony hosted under the patronage and presence of Mr. Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs Eng. Khalil Bin Salamah and Dr. Eltje Aderhold, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Jeddah, Key Executives from the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, National Industrial Development Center, Saudi Electricity Company, Aramco, SABIC, Ma’aden, EA Juffali & Brothers, and other prominent government and private sectors’ companies.

The 6,000 square meter factory produces electrical equipment such as substation automation systems, communication and protection panels, and other products that are critical to supply safe and reliable power for the utility, oil and gas, infrastructure, and petrochemical industries. About 120 people work at the facility. The factory will contribute to the local economy and foster the transfer of knowledge and technology, empowering Saudi nationals through training and employment opportunities.

“We are thrilled to open our new facility in Jeddah, which represents our strong belief in the potential of Saudi Arabia’s economic development plan. Our commitment goes beyond investment in infrastructure; we are here to build partnerships, support talent development, and contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainability goals according to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Khaled Juffali, Chairman of Ebrahim A. Juffali and Brothers Group, and member of the Board of Directors of Arabia Electric Equipment Company and Siemens in Saudi Arabia.

“Siemens is proud to contribute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s journey towards an innovative and sustainable future,” said Ahmad Hawsawi, the CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia. “Our new factory in Jeddah is not just a manufacturing facility; it’s a hub of innovation designed to meet the Kingdom’s growing demands for energy solutions. By deploying Siemens’ cutting-edge technologies, Saudi Arabia is set to witness unparalleled improvements in the efficiency and resilience of its energy systems.”

-Ends-

Contact for journalists

Siemens in Saudi Arabia

Firas Barakat

E-mail: firas.barakat@siemens.com

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare.

In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.