Dubai - Minimalist, a UAE based e-commerce platform founded in 2016 is proud to announce the opening of its first branch in Mirdif City Centre. The grand opening marks an exciting milestone in the brand's journey of providing luxury experiences with simplicity at their core. The brand established a reputation for creating the finest premium watches, jewellery and sunglasses, and has now expanded its range to leather goods and perfumes designed in Dubai and catering to both men and women in the GCC who embrace the minimalist lifestyle.

True to its identity, the Minimalist’s store design captivates visitors with its understated elegance, crafting a sensory experience that mimics its core philosophy, including a VIP Room for a more personalised shopping experience. The new branch introduces a blend of luxurious design elements, where curves and featured units seamlessly integrate the essence of minimalism.

"We're excited to have this opportunity to show the face of the brand by giving each person a unique experience," says Ahmad Yousuf, founder of Minimalist. "The store is the fruit of our team's combined effort for the past 1 year to embody the essence of the brand. From design to storytelling - this is an adventure that we would love to share with each person."

Located in Mirdif City Centre, Minimalist's new branch offers an easily accessible luxury experience, strategically positioning itself within a thriving local community. The brand aims to provide more than just a shopping trip; it's an opportunity to experience immersive and rich storytelling woven into the store's design.

Among the remarkable displays are unique limited-edition pieces that showcase Minimalist's commitment to crafting distinctive offerings. Additionally, a mesmerising perfume counter takes visitors on a journey from the initial stages of perfume creation to the final products displayed in-store. A dedicated display also unveils the intricate transformation of genuine camel leather into the luxurious leather goods, all made in the UAE.

"Our journey began 7 years ago and with a wide range of products from watches, jewellery, sunglasses to leather goods - we continue to expand our footprint within the region," Ahmad remarks.

As Minimalist opens its doors, the brand invites Dubai's clientele to experience the harmonious blend of luxury and minimalism firsthand. The new branch reaffirms Minimalist's commitment to elevating shopping experiences by infusing elegance and simplicity into every aspect.

Minimalist was created with a vision to create simple products inspired by Emirati culture and heritage. It is the first of its kind to have watches with intricate details, featuring dials that are designed with Arabic numerals.

