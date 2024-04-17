Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Milestone Systems, a pioneer in data-driven video technology software, recently published a comprehensive thought paper addressing the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures in video technology solutions. The paper titled "Cybersecurity for video technology: Understanding and countering cyber threats" delves into the complexities of cybersecurity in video surveillance, offering invaluable insights and strategies to fortify organisations against cyber threats.

Cyber threats pose a significant risk to video technology solutions in today's digital age, as evidenced by high-profile breaches. The thought paper underscores the urgency of prioritising cybersecurity and provides a roadmap for technology decision-makers to navigate this evolving landscape effectively.

The thought paper by Milestone Systems dives into crucial aspects of cybersecurity precautions, providing insights into essential concepts for companies to ensure robust protection against cyber threats.

Below are some key takeaways from the thought paper:

Understanding the Cyber Kill Chain:

Identifying the Cyber Kill Chain offers organisations a systematic approach to understanding and mitigating cyber threats. Breaking down attacks into seven stages makes it clear where proactive defences can be deployed to minimise the risk of breaches.

Protecting IP-Network Video Cameras:

The paper recognises vulnerabilities in IP-network video cameras and emphasises the importance of implementing strong security measures. Measures such as robust authentication protocols and regular firmware updates are vital in fortifying defences against potential risks.

Securing Video Management Software (VMS):

Highlighting the significance of securing Video Management Software (VMS), the paper advocates for proactive strategies like penetration testing and engaging ethical hackers. These measures bolster security and ensure resilience against potential threats.

Responsibility for Cybersecurity:

The paper distinguishes between the responsibilities of on-premises and cloud solutions and underscores the necessity of technical proficiency and transparent communication. By understanding their roles, organisations can effectively manage cybersecurity risks.

Openness and Transparency:

The paper stresses the importance of openness and transparency in addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities. By openly acknowledging weaknesses, vendors empower customers to take proactive measures, foster collaboration, and enhance the overall cybersecurity posture.

Addressing the Human Factor:

Acknowledging the human element as a potential weak link in security, the paper emphasises the importance of education, training, and balancing security and usability. Prioritising human-centric security practices enhances overall cybersecurity resilience.

Commenting on the release of the thought paper, Jos Beernink, VP of EMEA at Milestone Systems, stated, "In an era where cyber threats loom large, safeguarding your video technology against potential breaches is paramount. Our thought paper is a useful guide for organisations to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape effectively. By implementing the strategies outlined in the paper, organisations can strengthen their defences and mitigate the risk of cyberattacks."

