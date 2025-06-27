Saudi Arabia - Qapqa has secured a new contract with A.Hak Pijpleidingen Saudi Company for Package #9 of Aramco's Master Gas System-3 (MGS-3) project.

The contract will involve providing three complete automatic welding spreads and a highly experienced welding crew for the construction of a 300+ km, 56" X70 gas pipeline.

Qapqa's strong track record in the region and proven automatic welding technology will be used in this project.

