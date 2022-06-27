As part of the deal, Cooper Fitch will join The Talent Club, an exclusive collective of world-class international talent representation companies in business, technology, sports and entertainment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The largest privately-owned search firm in the Middle East, Cooper Fitch, has partnered with French company Lincoln in a transaction which will see the Paris-headquartered talent and career leadership firm become the majority shareholder in the company.

Cooper Fitch will continue to operate in the region under its current brand as part of the acquisition while also gaining additional flexibility and resources to accelerate the company’s growth regionally and, by joining forces, Cooper Fitch and Lincoln are expanding their operations around the world.

Trefor Murphy, Founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, said: “Since the inception of Cooper Fitch in 2016, we have taken tremendous steps in building one of the leading recruitment and HR advisory firms in the region and best-in-class brands. We have developed a team of like-minded individuals and, as a result, have made significant progress toward our strategic and financial objectives in recent years.

“This partnership leverages new opportunities for the company by offering strength in collaboration and providing added flexibility and resources to accelerate our expansion plans in Riyadh and Ireland whilst maintaining our brand, strategy, purpose and values.”

The agreement with Lincoln will see Cooper Fitch tap into a global network of talent supporting the company’s executive search and HR advisory services. In addition, Murphy will continue to lead the company as CEO, with all employees remaining in place to ensure the seamless continuation of the brand.

Gwenaël Perrot, CEO, Lincoln said: “We chose Cooper Fitch based on our shared values on talent representation and their entrepreneurship mindset, similar business model and passion for specialised recruitment practices and verticals. The company is a trusted partner, an industry leader and a great place to work, all attributes which are fundamental in the recruitment industry.”

Cooper Fitch’s expansion strategy will be further advanced thanks to their induction into The Talent Club, an international collective of member companies dedicated to world-class talent representation across sectors including business, technology, sport, and entertainment.

The Talent Club partners with best-in-class who have a premium market position, showcasing consistent growth, while also having a proven track record of supporting and empowering the existing network of brands. Cooper Fitch will join over 20 leading brands in key markets around the world.

“We are far from finished with the Cooper Fitch success story. By joining The Talent Club, we are expediting the many opportunities available to us as a business, which will be integral to our ongoing success,” concluded Murphy.

-Ends-

About Cooper Fitch

Cooper Fitch is a partner-run firm providing recruitment, executive search, HR advisory and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services to thousands of organisations throughout the Gulf. The largest privately-owned firm in the Gulf we take pride in consistently delivering world-class recruitment and HR advisory services. Our brand believes that your success is our success, thus we ensure the highest quality service and results for every client.

The brand was established following a management buy-out by Trefor Murphy of Morgan McKinley’s Middle East business. The firm offers a legacy of expertise and relationships in the region operating since 1997. Cooper Fitch has been able to build onto this legacy with a growth of 170% since the take-over in early 2016.

About The Lincoln Group

Founded in 1992 in Paris, Lincoln is a talent management consultancy identified as one of the leading players in executive search. Lincoln brings together talent acquisition – executive search and executive interim management – and talent development – leadership advisory and offboarding, within specialised sector practices. Despite the current environment, Lincoln is accelerating its transformation and confirms its ambitions for sustained growth in 2022. With a presence in Europe and Asia, Lincoln supports leaders and managers throughout their professional life cycles.

About The Talent Club

The Talent Club is a collective of entrepreneurs, united by a passion and determination to create a bold new world of Talent Representation where talent comes first, challenging the recruitment category status-quo.

The Talent Club is talent-centric and determined to nurture, ignite, liberate, and accelerate athletes, creators, engineers, scientists, entertainers, technologies and business talent.

