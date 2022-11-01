Inaugural MEBA event will be held as part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week at the five-star W Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, on 18 November 2022 alongside the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The first edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA) has attracted a strong field of sponsors, who represent some of the finest names in the field of Web 3.0 technology. Established to recognise and reward outstanding efforts within blockchain and Web 3.0 innovation, MEBA is hosted by Hoko Agency Middle East in association with Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).

Speaking on the sponsor line-up, Bally Singh, Chairman and Co-Founder of Hoko Group, said: "The inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards have attracted significant attention from hopeful entrants as well as premium sponsors. We are very proud and privileged to announce a solid line-up of sponsors who represent some of the finest front-runners in the Web 3.0 sector."

GEM Digital Limited, the headline sponsor of MEBA, is a digital asset investment firm. Based in the Bahamas, GEM Digital has committed capital to 50+ projects that trade on over 23 Centralized Exchanges globally. Our mission is to fuel growth and provide working capital to innovative, industry-leading projects in the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Supporting sponsors of the first MEBA include Abu Dhabi Residents Office, a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Inery Blockchain, a layer-1 blockchain solution offering decentralised database management solution, and Everdome, the digital frontier's first hyper-realistic metaverse.

Dr. Naveen Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Inery Blockchain, said: “At this point of the revolution of technology, it is essential to recognize and honour the outstanding efforts of individuals and enterprises in the Web3 space who are spearheading the progress of Blockchain technology. It will motivate others to join and support us in pushing the boundaries of advanced technologies. Inery is honoured to support MEBA”

Jeremy Lopez, Chief Operating Officer of Everdome, said: "As a frontrunner in the field of Web3 and Blockchain, Everdome understands what it takes to create cutting-edge technology and experiences that have a significant positive impact on the world around us. As a supporting sponsor of the first ever MEBA event, we look forward to recognising our fellow Web3 pioneers."

MEBA winners will be chosen by a panel of prestigious expert judges, including Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC); Jehanzeb Awan, Board Member of MEAACBA, Founding Partner and CEO of J. Awan and Partners; Miriam Kiwan, Former Head of Digital Assets at ADGM, Board Member at BlackOack Global; Misha Hanin, Co-founder and CEO of BEDU; Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder and CCO of Crypto Oasis, and Matthew Amlot, Managing Editor of Arabian Business.

MEBA will be held in the stunning Palm Garden at the five-star W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island on 18 November 2022 in the midst of the high-energy F1 Race Weekend. The black-tie event promises a spectacular evening of recognition, insight and entertainment, attended by high-profile individuals from across the GCC.

Abu Dhabi was chosen as the host city for the inaugural awards because of the UAE leadership's commitment to progression and innovation in blockchain and digital transformation. The UAE as a whole has made significant moves towards the regulation, safety and transparency of blockchain and digital assets, driving the importance of global standards for industry compliance that will benefit all aspects of Web 3.0. This forward-thinking approach has attracted numerous global players to establish their presence in the emirates, creating a strong ecosystem that contributes towards its reputation as a hub for crypto and beyond.

Award categories include Most Innovative DeFi Platform 2022, Most Promising DEX to Watch 2022, Most Powerful CEX 2022, Best Mobile Crypto Wallet 2022, Best NFT Marketplace 2022, Best Crypto Investment Fund 2022, Most Promising Web 3.0 Ecosystem 2022, Best Nft & Gamefi Project 2022, Top Global Crypto Youtuber / Influencer 2022, Most Influential Woman in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential CMO in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential Global Crypto News Service 2022, Most Influential CEO In Blockchain & Crypto 2022, and Most Promising ESG Crypto Project.

Entries can be submitted www.mebawards.io

About ADFW

Building on ADGM’s success of its flagship initiative Fintech Abu Dhabi since 2017, which attracted 18,500 participants, 200+ speakers, 100+ startups and 75+ ecosystem partners. Abu Dhabi Finance Week is a week-long engagement addressing a spectrum of economic issues: financial technology & innovation, startups & enterprise, venture funding & investment, asset management & capital markets, economic policy & regulation.

About Hoko Abu Dhabi

Hoko Agency is a diversified and innovative company that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of businesses within the sectors of Finance, Blockchain, Entertainment, Sport and F&B. Hoko strives to be the best-in-class in each of their service lines; offering quality products, world class service and fitting solutions that go beyond the industry's expectations.

About MEAACBA

The Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association is a not-for-profit member-driven organisation, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The Association has cross-industry representation and has been formed to support the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems. It is controlled by a Board of highly respected industry specialists and supported by an Advisory Board of notable practitioners and business owners. For more information please go to www.meaacba.org

