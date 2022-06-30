According to TradingPlatforms.com, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud Revenue jumped by 7.8% from Q1 2022 to Q2. The company generated approximately $18.33 billion in revenue from intelligent cloud services in Q2 2022. In contrast, the firm made $17 billion in quarter one of the same year.

TradingPlatform's financial analyst, Edith Reads, says, “Microsoft's recent quarterly results indicate that the company continues to outpace expectations, as customers continue to accelerate their shift to cloud computing. She added," The current unsettling economic environment has not yet impacted the company's main growth driver.”

Azure Engagement and Usage

Microsoft has been growing its cloud business steadily over the last few years. But this quarterly report is the first time it has seen such a large boost. Analysts said this growth was driven by "a strong increase in Azure engagement and usage."

Azure is Microsoft's premium cloud platform, which includes features like machine learning and advanced analytics. The company has lined up a steady stream of deals for Azure software, which stores data and runs applications for corporations. Internet-based Office programs continue to grow as Microsoft persuades customers to pay for high-end versions and expanded contracts.

Additionally, revenues were strong across Microsoft's three product categories: Productivity and Business Processes (Office, LinkedIn, and Dynamics); Intelligent Cloud (server products and cloud services); and More Personal Computing (Windows, Xbox, Search, and Surface). Microsoft 365 consumer subscribers have grown by over 15% to 58.4 million. In addition, office 365 Commercial subscriber seat growth was up 16% year-over-year.

Microsoft Growing Strong despite Criticism

Microsoft's Cloud business is growing rapidly, but it's also facing more challenges than ever before. The company's Cloud business is growing at a high annualized rate, but critics argue that this growth should not be celebrated. They are disappointed that many of the company's customers need to spend additional money on security measures.

Moreover, Microsoft remains bullish on stronger revenue growth in the future despite macroeconomic concerns lingering over the sector. Its recent growth has shored up its market value by nearly $100 billion. Moreover, its Chief Executive Satya Nadella has affirmed they’d continue investing in the space even if growth tanked.

