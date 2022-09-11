Muscat: MHD ITICS, the Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial and Consumer Solutions cluster of the renowned Mohsin Haider Darwish Group, will be showcasing its competencies in cutting-edge technology at the Future Tech Expo and Summit 2022, which was inaugurated today in Muscat. MHD ITICS has collaborated with Freshworks, a leading provider of modern SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions for enterprises, which will be on display at the 2-day event.

The Summit is being held at the Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre (OCEC) on the 12th and 13th of September, under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology. Dubbed as Oman’s foremost B2B and B2G technology expo and summit, the much-anticipated event will facilitate multi-stakeholder dialogue with power-packed networking opportunities for industry experts, decision and policy makers and government officials.

MHD ITICS and Freshworks, together will display competencies in digital solutions at its dedicated booth – BC 1 and 2, presenting the Company’s service portfolio and tech capabilities, alongside its squad of robots. As a leading digital transformation facilitator in the country, the MHD ITICS booth will focus, primarily, on enterprise applications, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics, in addition to the telecom infrastructure and ELV services. With its partnership with Freshworks, MHD ITICS is uniquely positioned to offer cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and IT service management (ITSM) tools.

Commenting on the significance of the event for the local stakeholders, Honourable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson of MHD ITICS said, “Specialised events like the Future Tech Expo and Summit provide unique opportunities for participants to embark on and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With our unflinching focus on the technology and communications landscape, we offer a wide variety of solutions that contribute to the government’s ambitious initiatives to realise Vision 2040.”

“Our Technology and Communications Division provides a comprehensive suite of Digital Business offerings in SaaS and IoT (Internet of Things). A striking feature of our booth will be the robots and drones on display, providing insight for customers on a variety of use cases for which they can be deployed. Together with Freshworks, we will present an exciting opportunity for interested parties to meet our domain experts from the Technology and Communications Division” said Mr. Jayaprakash Menon, CEO of MHD-ITICS.

The Technology and Communications Division of MHD-ITICS specialises in telecom systems integration, network products, infrastructure projects, ELV, software applications, IOT, robotics and drones. It caters to various industries including Telecom Operators, Banking, Healthcare, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Energy, Utilities and Construction, apart from Government organizations.

For more information on MHD ITICS services and to meet the team of experts, get in touch with tech.comm@mhd.co.om