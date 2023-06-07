Palestinian car buyers can now enjoy the British-born brand’s range of award-winning cars, as well as the highest standard of customer care

The starting vehicle line-up will include a selection of electric and hybrid models

PAC has a long history of providing customers with high-quality vehicles and excellent after-sales services

Ramallah, Palestine – MG Motor is continuing its expansion across the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region by launching in Palestine this May. The official announcement, which makes Palestine the brand’s 11th regional market, comes after MG Motor signed a distribution agreement with Palestine Automobile Company (PAC).

PAC launched the partnership by opening its first MG showroom in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate. In Palestine, MG will seek to build on the strong reputation, customer perception and trust the brand enjoys across the region, gaining customer confidence by showcasing the high-quality products and features of its popular vehicle line-up.

MG is determined to introduce a variety of electric and hybrid car models in the Palestinian market. Potential customers will be able to experience the acclaimed range of MG cars at the brand’s conveniently located showrooms on Al-Irsal Street in Al-Bireh and Beit Aiba-Deir Sharaf Street in Nablus. PAC is committed to extending the reach of its showrooms to other key cities across the country.

Tom Lee, Managing Director at MG Motor Middle East, commented: “This latest expansion proves the continued strong demand of MG vehicles in the region. By partnering with Palestine Automobile Company, one of the country’s most reputable distributors, we will be able to implement a solid business plan to deliver the vision we have for the MG brand in the country. Our dealers and distributors are the backbone of our business, and will work closely with PAC to ensure customers in Palestine are provided with the very highest standards of service and products.”

PAC aims to offer a comprehensive network of facilities and services for customers of the revitalised MG brand. As part of its all-inclusive, customer-centric business model, PAC will manage new car sales, aftersales servicing and certified pre-owned sales. Founded in 1996, PAC brings with it almost 30 years of automotive operations experience throughout Palestine, making it the perfect partner to manage the distribution business for the MG brand.

Mr. Tarek Omar Aggad, Chairman and CEO of the Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC), commented: “By launching the distinguished MG brand in Palestine, we are demonstrating that our local market, despite the challenges that it faces, is still able to attract the interest of leading global companies in the automotive sector – MG Motor has won the trust of customers and has proven its reliability in neighbouring markets”.

“This expansion by MG Motor caters to our customers’ varied needs and desires, providing them with a range of options and a line-up of impressive high-quality vehicles. And in light of the global trends in the automotive industry we particularly made sure we focused on introducing environmentally friendly electric and hybrid cars,” he added.

MG Motor Middle East is already active in 10 other countries: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman and Morocco. The brand has enjoyed extraordinary success in the region, having registered sales of 57,506 units in 2022, an increase of around 40 per cent compared to the previous year. In Palestine, MG Motor will offer the best MG products and services to its customers, building on its position as a leading volume brand with a competitive pricing strategy.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 99 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About Palestinian Automobile Company ‘PAC’:

PAC is one the ‘Arab Palestinian Investment Company’s (APIC’s) companies, founded in 1996. In 2022, it obtained the distribution rights for the international MG cars brand in Palestine. The company is the exclusive distributor in Palestine for Hyundai Motors and Fiat Chrysler Group. It has car showrooms, stores for the auto spare parts sector, and a network of distributors covering the Palestinian governorates, in addition to modern maintenance centers equipped with the best qualified cadres.

