Kingdom of Bahrain: This June, MG Motor Bahrain will be rolling out an enticing campaign starring the MG GT and MG RX5 models, available at Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Boasting top features at great prices, both models merge convenience and stellar design, reflecting the brand’s uncompromised excellence. State of art technology, driving safety and responsive performance all come as standard.

The MG GT is a sports sedan with rebellious flourishes similar to a coupe, its fighter-jet inspired cabin bringing an edge of adventure. For a starting price of BD 6,325, it is available in two engine variants. The 1.5T engine prioritizes speed, delivering maximum horsepower of 173hp and 250Nm torque to accelerate the car from 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds, while the 1.5L model is equipped with an iCVT gearbox, ideal for fuel economy. The sports chassis has a compact structure, resulting in high driving comfort and stronger handling stability.

Meanwhile, the MG RX5 is a versatile SUV at a starting price of BD7,590, providing an energetic drive. The distinctive front grille gives it a bold look, blazing smart daytime running LED lights. It also comes in two engine options: 1.5T in two-wheel drives and 2.0T, available in All-wheel drive. The cabin is spacious, with choice finishes. Adjustable, fold-flat seating in the rear frees up additional storage space as required. It further appeals to families with several driving aids, making it a comfortable and secure vehicle.

Customers can avail the exclusive free warranty for six years or 200,000 kms (whichever comes first) for all MG models. All MG models and prices are available on www.mg-bahrain.com, which enables visitors to choose, compare and customize their new MG in a modest and modern manner, book a test drive, to view the most suitable financing plans for them.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and get in touch with MG Motor Bahrain on 17 703703 for more information, or stay tuned to MG Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on Twitter, for the latest offers and updates. Terms and conditions apply.

-Ends-

About Zayani Motors:

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfil its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set 20 years ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 97 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.