Dubai, UAE: - Meydan Free Zone (MFZ), the UAE's sole 24/7 digital free zone, has announced a partnership with Zoho, a leading global technology company, to empower businesses to fuel their growth through exclusive access to an extensive suite of cloud-based solutions. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in elevating the business licensing experience within Meydan Free Zone.

Through this partnership, MFZ-registered companies will gain seamless access to Zoho One, the operating system for businesses with over 50 best-in-class business management applications, all built on the same technology stack and available on a single platform. Encompassing tools to manage vital functions such as sales, marketing, customer service, collaboration, finance, and HR, Zoho One empowers businesses to operate with greater efficiency, agility, and scalability, and helps them avoid data silos and integration hassles that come with the use of multiple tools.

The MoU was signed by Hamed Ahli - Head of Meydan Free Zone and Premanand Velumani, Regional Manager, Middle East and Africa at Zoho.

"As we continue to evolve as a centre for business excellence, our partnership with Zoho signifies a major step forward. We are dedicated to providing our entrepreneurs with innovative solutions that streamline their operations and fuel their growth," said xx, Meydan Free Zone. "Together, Meydan Free Zone and Zoho strive to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, efficiency, and success for entrepreneurs in the region."

"We are pleased to partner with Meydan Free Zone, paving the way for a thriving business ecosystem in the UAE. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and growth; we are confident that Zoho One will be instrumental in kickstarting digital adoption for Meydan Free Zone's valued tenants," said Premanand Velumani, Regional Manager, MEA at Zoho. "Zoho One's robust capabilities will empower businesses of all sizes to operate with greater efficiency and achieve sustainable growth," Velumani added.

Any company getting a new business license from Meydan Free Zone can now register for a complimentary one-year subscription to Zoho One, by using Zoho Wallet Credits worth USD 1,000. This tailored subscription, designed for single-user accounts, facilitates seamless access to a comprehensive suite of business applications.

Zoho One has applications for both front-office and back-office operations such as sales, marketing, collaboration, productivity, HR, finance, and operations. With smart services built on top of these apps and powerful customization tools that put businesses in charge of their software, Zoho One improves the quality of strategic decisions, customer relationships, and operational processes. The platform can also be customized for different businesses, extended to include contextual apps, and integrated with other software applications.

For more information or to register, please visit: [partnership landing page]

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone stands among the world's largest and most advanced Digital Free Zones, strategically located 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport within the luxurious Meydan Hotel. With its award-winning 360-degree platform, Meydan Free Zone facilitates entrepreneurs in setting up and expanding businesses through sophisticated strategies and technologies. The free zone offers a hassle-free setup process, tax-free environment, and 24/7 digital services accessible through a secure customer portal. Boasting MoFA-approved business licenses, customizable to individual needs, Meydan Free Zone supports over 2500 business activities and enables seamless banking, customs clearance, warehousing, e-commerce opportunities, and payment integration.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/ .

