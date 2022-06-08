Dubai – METRO, a leading international wholesale company, and Capillary Technologies, a B2B SaaS platform for customer loyalty and engagement, today announced a long-term partnership to create a multi-country B2B loyalty program reaching METRO’s 17 million customers worldwide. This landmark deal with METRO also marks Capillary’s debut in the European market.

With a high number of recurring customers, large shopping baskets, and elevated productivity, wholesale businesses are typically powered by a robust, loyal customer base. By using Capillary’s Loyalty+, METRO will build closer and more trusted relationships with its vast network of international hotels, restaurants, catering businesses, and distributing grocery stores. With the increasing demand for rewarding and more memorable customer experiences, Capillary’s advanced, secure, and scalable loyalty platform will help METRO streamline a unified loyalty platform across 24 countries.

Capillary will capture the brand’s high-volume transactions across multiple channels, including METRO’s 672 wholesale stores and 66 supply depots, whose IT-infrastructure is provided by METRO.digital. Solving the need for interfacing, data analysis, and identification of country-specific partners, Capillary’s AI-powered platform will enable METRO to target specific loyalty user groups, incentivize them with cashbacks, and support a self-service model that offers training and certifications.

Phase 1 of the loyalty implementation will be rolled out in 11 countries initially, among them France, Romania and Poland. Infosys is working closely with Capillary and Metro as the SI partner to connect the Capillary platform with the METRO Landscape by building a microservice layer to communicate with Capillary’s self-service loyalty platform.

Mario Quell, Product Manager Loyalty at METRO DIGITAL: ‘Already during the tender process we learned to appreciate CAPILLARY as an innovative and highly committed Loyalty provider. Especially the bonus and cash-back programs, which are important for our B2B customers, are fully covered by Capillary. We are pleased about a new, strong partnership and are proud to be able to offer our customers even more innovative solutions together with Capillary.’

Subhro Chakraborty, Vice President, Sales at Capillary Technologies, said, “We are delighted to be a partner in METRO’s loyalty transformation. By modernizing its sales channels this pioneering global brand has placed its trust in Capillary’s business agility and data-driven approach to empower METRO’s digital transformation journey. With this partnership marking Capillary’s first European client, we look forward to establishing a strong footprint in the European loyalty landscape.”

About METRO

METRO is a leading international wholesale company, with food and non-food assortments, which specialises in serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent merchants (Traders). Around the world, METRO has some 17 million customers who benefit from the wholesale company’s unique multichannel mix. Customers can choose between shopping in one of the large stores in their area or delivery (Food Service Delivery, FSD) – all digitally supported and connected. At the same time, METRO MARKETS is an international online marketplace for professional customers that has been growing and expanding continuously since 2019. Acting sustainably is one of the company principles of METRO, which has been listed in various sustainability indices and rankings for many years, including FTSE4Good, MSCI, CDP and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. METRO operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 95,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2020/21, METRO generated sales of €24.8 billion.

About METRO.digital

METRO.digital is the tech product-led company of METRO, the leading international specialist for wholesale and food trade. With longstanding experience in global wholesale, METRO.digital develops customized IT services and products worldwide for all METRO countries. Located in Germany, Romania and Vietnam, the METRO.digital employees are working continuously on one goal: digitalizing the wholesale industry.

The company leverages METRO's long history and expertise in B2B to build a more sustainable market ecosystem by placing the client's need in the organization's center.

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, Middle East, and Asia, in particular, Southeast Asia. Capillary Technologies offers end-to-end loyalty programs, a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering a diversified product suite of end-to-end loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary Technologies works with 250+ brands as of October 30, 2021, including Shell, Tata, Asics, PUMA, Fossil, Hoya, Sephora, Domino’s Pizza and many more from verticals such as apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and QSR, luxury and jewelry, entertainment, oil and gas, travel and hospitality. With a massive reach of 875 million+ consumers and processing 1.97 billion+ transactions in Fiscal 2021, Capillary Technologies’ promoter i.e., Capillary Technologies International Pte. Ltd. has the backing of Swanland Investment ltd. (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), Sequoia Capital India Growth Fund II Ltd., Avataar Ventures Partners I, and Filter Capital Fund I Ltd. Capillary Technologies has also been featured in multiple reports by Gartner and Forrester.

