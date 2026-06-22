Cairo - MetLife Egypt and ALEXBANK, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group within the International Banks Division, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership for an additional five years, reinforcing their commitment to strengthening bancassurance services. This milestone marks more than a decade of successful collaboration and joint achievements in the Egyptian market. The renewal was marked by a ceremony attended by senior leaders from both organizations, reaffirming the strength of their institutional partnership and their shared commitment to delivering comprehensive banking and insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in Egypt.

Showcasing a decade of success during the celebration, the partnership has expanded access to bancassurance services and delivered innovative solutions that support individuals across every phase of their financial journey.

In this context, ALEXBANK continues to strengthen its role as a key enabler of bancassurance solutions by integrating insurance services within a comprehensive suite of banking products, enhancing the customer experience and providing holistic financial protection.

ALEXBANK is MetLife Egypt’s first bancassurance partner. The collaboration began in September 2014, representing a leading example of integration between the banking and insurance sectors in the local market. MetLife’s insurance programs offer comprehensive, integrated solutions that support planning for children’s education, covering marriage expenses, and preparing for retirement, combining strong insurance protection with long-term financial planning.

The celebration also featured the recognition of a group of professionals and leaders who played a key role in the success of this strategic partnership, in appreciation of their contributions to advancing the collaboration model and enhancing the services delivered to a broad customer base. Both parties also highlighted key milestones achieved over the past decade, further reinforcing the position of this partnership as a leading model of collaboration between banks and insurance companies in Egypt.

Haitham Taher, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of MetLife Egypt, stated, “The partnership with ALEXBANK goes beyond a commercial collaboration, reflecting a long-term strategy aimed at creating shared and sustainable value in the Egyptian market. We consider ALEXBANK a key strategic partner in developing innovative distribution models within the bancassurance sector, thereby strengthening the ability to reach a broader customer base and enhance the quality of services provided.”

“The success of the partnership for more than 10 years reflects the strength of institutional trust and the efficiency of governance practices on both sides, providing a solid foundation for continued collaboration and sustainable growth. We are committed to expanding the customer base for insurance services by driving innovation in distribution channels and enhancing the customer experience in the banking sector, contributing to financial inclusion efforts in the Egyptian market,” He added.

Walid Abdel Mohsen, Bancassurance Director at MetLife Egypt, affirmed that the partnership with ALEXBANK represents a successful model of strategic cooperation between the insurance and banking sectors. He highlighted that the past years have witnessed numerous achievements that have contributed to providing innovative insurance solutions, enabling customers to plan their financial futures with confidence and flexibility.

Abdel Mohsen further stated that MetLife Egypt is committed to continued investment in technologies that enhance insurance services and improve the customer experience, noting that the coming period will see further collaboration with ALEXBANK to deliver fully integrated financial solutions that meet customers’ evolving needs and support the development of Egypt’s financial sector.

Paolo Vivona, CEO & Managing Director of ALEXBANK, expressed his delight at renewing the partnership with MetLife Egypt, emphasizing that this collaboration stands as a strong model for integrated financial solutions that enhance the overall customer experience. He also extended his sincere appreciation to MetLife Egypt for its continued trust and collaborative spirit, which have been instrumental in the partnership’s achievements.

Vivona also noted: “We are proud of the tangible results this partnership has delivered over the past years, and we look forward to a new chapter in this successful strategic collaboration, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and long-term value creation. We remain focused on offering a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly brings together banking and insurance services under one roof. Aligned with the broader vision of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, our commitment remains anchored in a customer-centric model, while we continue to innovate to deliver value-driven solutions that expand access to financial services and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”

Ramy Taha, Head of Retail, Wealth Management & Financial Inclusion (Deputy CEO) at ALEXBANK, commented: “Our partnership with MetLife Egypt plays a pivotal role in advancing our retail and wealth management proposition, enabling us to deliver accessible, customer-centric bancassurance solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients across different life stages. It also provides them with greater convenience, flexibility, and the ability to manage their financial and protection needs. This is particularly important in also supporting our financial inclusion agenda, as we work to extend the reach of tailored financial solutions to a broader segment of society.”

About ALEXBANK

ALEXBANK is one of Egypt’s leading private sector banks established in 1957 and participated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group since 2007. ALEXBANK owns one of the largest private sector branch networks with a total of 175 branches located in every major Egyptian governorate employing 4,200 active individuals who proudly serve more than 1.8 million customers. ALEXBANK actively serves the widest spectrum of segments by providing value added financial products, services and solutions to Retail, Small Business, Medium and Corporate Enterprises.

ALEXBANK is currently in the midst of a radical digital transformation aimed at providing our customers with the most unique of banking experiences, via our seamless multi-channel experience incorporating Internet & Mobile Banking, Cards, Electronic wallets, and the latest generation of point-of-sale & ATMs, all powered through the power of Big Data and empowered by key players in the Fintech ecosystem.

About MetLife

MetLife is one of the leading providers of insurance solutions locally and globally. MetLife Life Insurance Company (formerly the Pharaonic American Life Insurance Company – MetLife Alico) was established in Egypt in 1997 and was the first life insurance company to enter the Egyptian market with a significant contribution from an international life insurance company. For nearly 30 years, MetLife’s achievements in the Egyptian market have demonstrated its ability to provide and distribute life, accident and health, and medical insurance, retirement planning, and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers.

MetLife Life Insurance Company (an Egyptian Joint Stock Company) is subject to the supervision and control of the Financial Regulatory Authority under license No. (10) issued on January 7, 1997, and is registered under Commercial Registration No. (35103). For inquiries or complaints, please contact us on 19097.