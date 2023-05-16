Model line-up on display at Mobility Live showcases some of the current all-electric cars by Mercedes-EQ, showcasing advancements in intelligent electric mobility

Dubai, UAE: Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, the official Headline EV Sponsor of Mobility Live 2023, marks the regional debut of the EQS SUV by Mercedes-EQ, underlining its commitment to climate-neutral mobility.

The EQS SUV raises the bar for an electric SUV with cutting-edge features, timeless elegance, plenty of space and impressive power. With a range of up to 617 kilometres (according to WLTP) and an output of up to 400 kW, the EQS SUV meets the requirements of a luxury SUV in terms of power delivery. The electric motors on the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high power constancy. The energy dense battery includes high charging performance of up to 200kW and 250km WLTP range in just 15 minutes.

Offering luxurious space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers, the interior dimensions benefit from generous SUV dimensions and from the advantages of the purpose design tailored to the electric platform. The second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard and up to four golf bags fit in the boot. A third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers is available as an option.

The highlight of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen that includes dynamic content on the passenger screen. The 12.3-inch OLED display enables the front passenger full control and offers a 100% personalised and intuitive user experience, using artificial intelligence through MBUX Zero Layer. The intelligent software places applications at the top menu level situationally and contextually, offering numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. The navigation with electric intelligence plans routes including charging time and reacts dynamically to change.

The Dolby Atmos sound system® takes the audio experience in the EQS SUV to a new level. Individual instruments or voices in the studio mix can be positioned all around the listening area, delivering immersive surround sound. This is because while conventional stereo systems usually have a left-right dynamic, Dolby Atmos can use the entire space and create a 360 experience.

Mercedes-Benz also puts a focus on air quality – through its ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus system. The HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high filtration level to trap fine particles, microparticles, pollen and other substances entering the car.

Mercedes-Benz is on the way to a fully electric future – reflected in its “Ambition 2039” and electric-only approach. By the end of this decade, the brand will offer all-electric vehicles wherever market conditions allow.

Martin Schulz, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: “The EQS SUV is an electric SUV like no other – its bold, seamless lines take our Progressive Luxury philosophy to a new dimension. With this launch at Mobility Live 2023, we are presenting our first all-electric SUV on the new architecture to the region – taking a major step towards intelligent, electric mobility, with the goal of building the most desirable electric cars in the world.”

Mobility Live is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi. It’s the region’s leading mobility, transport, and electric vehicle event and seeks to shape the future of sustainable urban transport by promoting innovation, forward-thinking and best practices.

Also on display is the EQS 580, a close relative of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the first all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-EQ and the EQE 350, the second model series based on the electric architecture for large vehicles (EVA2). The EQE 350 features a sporty 'purpose design' with all the characteristic elements of Mercedes-EQ, one-bow lines and cab-forward design.

