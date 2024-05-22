Al Ain, UAE – Mercedes-Benz Al Ain proudly announces the grand opening of its newly refurbished showroom and advanced active service center, marking a significant stride in delivering unparalleled automotive experiences in the region.

The unveiling ceremony, graced by esteemed guests including Mr. Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group, and Mr. Michael Stroband, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, showcased the culmination of months of meticulous planning and effort.

"We are thrilled to unveil our newly refurbished showroom and advanced active service center in Al Ain," expressed Mr. Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Al Ain. "This project highlights our devotion to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers and showcases our dedication to innovation and excellence in every aspect of our operations. Moreover, we are proud to announce that we are the first General Distributor in the Middle East to complete all Mercedes-Benz locations aligned with the MAR2020 vision, which includes the Airport Road Showroom, Musaffah Service Center, Marina Mall Showroom, Yas Mall Boutique and now the newly opened Al Ain Showroom and Service Center."

The refurbished showroom represents more than just a visual transformation. It introduces cutting-edge digital experiences that align seamlessly with Mercedes-Benz's global strategy of providing unparalleled service. Complementing the showroom, the newly established active service center integrates advanced technologies and amenities, ensuring swift and efficient servicing for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. This emphasis on innovation reaffirms Mercedes-Benz Al Ain's position at the forefront of automotive excellence.

Mercedes-Benz Al Ain's dedication to sustainability and innovation is further highlighted by its increased focus on electric vehicles. Multiple charging stations have been set up within the Al Ain community to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The grand opening ceremony also celebrated Mercedes-Benz's deep-rooted history in the region, dating back to the 1980s, when Al Fahim Group first introduced the brand to Al Ain. Since then, the partnership has thrived, with continuous growth and evolution, including the expansion of the showroom in 2014 and the establishment of the active service reception in 2015.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz Al Ain eagerly anticipates unveiling ground breaking innovations and expanding the Mercedes-Benz EQ range, reaffirming its commitment to delivering excellence in automotive solutions. Mercedes-Benz Al Ain extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued customers, the Al Ain community, and the media for their unwavering support and looks forward to sharing many more milestones in the journey ahead.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Gina Sheffield

Brand Manager

MB Cars – Brand Management

E-mail: gina.sheffield@emiratesmotorco.ae

About Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2021, it sold over 2 million passenger cars and more than 334,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through SUVs, sporty AMG vehicles as well as electrice cars, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAEs most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.