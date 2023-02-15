Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technology company, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, have today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at unleashing the full potential of artificial intelligence.

G42 and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will explore ways to deploy cutting-edge artificial intelligence software and solutions into the team’s operations to deliver critical insights. Hallmarks of the partnership will include improving the accuracy of actionable insight and efficacy of insight delivery to find marginal gains. Companies within G42’s portfolio may also be deployed to achieve this, including Presight.ai, whose omni-analytics platform leverages all source data to support insight-driven decision making.

The partnership will also have a key focus on talent development programmes, joint training, and innovation workshops. Experts from G42 and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will collaborate to identify areas where AI can be deployed and provide further value to the eight-time consecutive Constructors’ World Champions.

Commenting on the partnership, Peng Xiao, Group CEO at G42, said: “Modern motorsport and technology go hand-in-hand, especially when you consider the sheer magnitude of critical data that is generated during every race weekend. By combining exceptional human talent with advanced AI, big data analytics and computing power, we are in a position to optimize a wide range of processes, both on and off the track, enabling decision dominance and expanding the boundaries of what’s currently possible. We are very excited about this new partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and look forward to making our technical resources and expertise available to help them succeed.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team said: “We are delighted to partner with G42. To compete and win at the highest level of motorsport, we are always looking for every advantage. With G42, we are excited to begin our collaboration and using its AI-powered, data-driven insights to help us on and off the track.”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, added: “We are pleased to welcome G42 into our partner ecosystem. Applied artificial intelligence is a fascinating industry; to collaborate with G42, one of the leading exponents in this area, is very exciting for the team. Through G42’s ground-breaking technology, we look forward to exploring ways of delivering value for both the team and our partners.”

G42 branding will be displayed on the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE, the team’s 2023 car which was launched at Silverstone, UK earlier today. The logo will also feature on the helmets of race drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and in the team’s garage on Grand Prix weekends.

-Ends-

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Through its portfolio companies, Presight.ai, Bayanat, G42 Healthcare, G42 Cloud and many others, G42 offers AI-powered, end-to-end services and solutions to its customers in the public and private sectors, enabling true commercial and societal impact.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For more information visit www.g42.ai.

About the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is the works team of Mercedes-AMG, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport – the FIA Formula One™ World Championship.

Formula One is a sport like no other. Combining elite teamwork, cutting-edge technologies and innovation, high-performance management and exceptional driving skill, teams develop race cars capable of competing against their rivals in a high-octane environment that spans upwards of 20 races across five continents throughout each season.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, based across Technology Centres at Brackley and Brixworth in the United Kingdom, brings together over 1,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, manufacture and race the cars driven by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Grand Prix winner, George Russell.

Winning seven consecutive double Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships from 2014 to 2020 and securing a record-breaking eighth consecutive Constructors’ Championship success in 2021, the Team is one of the most successful in the sport’s history.

Between returning as a Constructor in 2010 and the end of the 2022 season, the Mercedes-AMG works team has scored 116 wins, 264 podium finishes, 128 pole positions, 91 fastest laps and 54 one-two finishes from 259 race starts.

Media contacts:

For G42-related media enquires please contact:

Tony Luke, tony.luke@hkstrategies.com

Bradley Lord

Strategic Communications Director

blord@mercedesamgf1.com