As one of a kind medical program, the Medcare CP clinic focuses on providing patients with better quality of life in the easiest way possible.

Dubai – Medcare, has announced the launch of the first and only integrated cerebral palsy clinic in the UAE. Located inside the Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, the specialised clinic provides multidisciplinary care to patients with cerebral palsy helping them effectively manage their condition.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders affecting a person’s movement and posture, caused by an injury to the brain before, during, or after birth. The cause of cerebral palsy and its effect vary from patient to patient; therefore necessitating a fully customised approach in management. Some of the common issues due to or related to Cerebral Palsy include the inability to walk or coordinate, stiffness and weakness in the muscles, intellectual disabilities and epilepsy. While CP is a lifelong disorder that currently has no cure, an integrative and holistic approach to managing the issues can help those struggling with this disorder.

Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, Medical Director at Medcare Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital, said, “We launched this specialist clinic realising that better resources and healthcare infrastructure is needed in the UAE to address cerebral palsy cases. This is because, it is a condition that can be devastating for patients and their families, without the proper intervention at the right time. The Medcare Cerebral Palsy Clinic provides patients with the tools and services necessary to tackle cerebral palsy and successfully manage their disorder.”

“At the Medcare Cerebral Palsy Clinic, we provide all cerebral palsy patients with integrative healthcare by experts from multiple disciplines at the same time, under one roof. With our specialists and super specialists, we can enable patients to address the challenges of cerebral palsy” he added.

The Medcare Cerebral Palsy Clinic allows parents to book one appointment for their child for an interdisciplinary consultation involving multiple paediatric specialists including a Paediatric Neurologist, Neurosurgeon, Paediatric Orthopaedic & Spine Surgeon, and Expert Physiotherapists.

Elaborating on the benefits of early intervention for enhancing the quality of life of children with cerebral palsy, Dr. Vivek Mundada, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital, stated, “Cerebral Palsy has an incidence of about 2 to 2.5 children per 1,000 live births. This leads to approximately 17 million people living with this debilitating condition worldwide. Diagnosis and management of cerebral palsy require a multidisciplinary approach as the condition affects the movement, balance, and coordination of the patient and the person can have different comorbidities.”

“Parents should look out for signs such as delays in reaching development milestones, weaker or stiffer arms, legs, and trunk, toe walking, jerky and random involuntary movements, muscle spasms and tremors, and other similar symptoms. At the Medcare Cerebral Palsy Clinic our experts gather together and discuss these cases to cumulatively design the best surgical or non-invasive management plans that focus on enhancing their quality of life of,” said Dr. Anand Gorva, Specialist Orthopaedics Surgeon at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital.

The Medcare Cerebral Palsy Clinic is open on the second Monday of each month from 2 PM to 6 PM where patients can see all the mentioned specialities in one place at the same time.

