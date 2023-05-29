Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Maximiliano Development Management Services (MDMS), a leading provider of project development services in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Sumou Real Estate, the key developer and constructor of the highly anticipated Al-Aselah Residential Project in Al-Fursan Suburb, Riyadh.

The collaboration also extends to Adeer, the exclusive provider of marketing services for the project. Sales for the Al-Aselah Residential Project have recently been released in partnership with The National Housing Company (NHC), the main developer of the Al-Fursan Suburb. The project aims to offer quality housing options that align with the aspirations of Saudi families while promoting an exemplary housing environment as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Aselah Residential Project in Riyadh is a testament to NHC's commitment to strategic partnerships with leading developers in the real estate industry, aiming to build residential communities that adhere to the highest standards. The collaboration between MDMS, Sumou Real Estate, and Adeer marks a significant milestone in the realization of this vision.

Engineer Marwa Murad, Managing Director of Maximiliano Development Management Services, expressed pride in this important collaboration, stating, "We are honored to provide design consulting services to Sumou Real Estate for the Al-Aselah project in Riyadh. Additionally, our collaboration with Adeer enables us to offer interactive programs, virtual tours, and promotional campaigns to support this remarkable project."

She elaborated on the Al-Aselah Residential Project, stating, "Spanning over 82,500 square meters, the Al-Aselah project features 326 modern private villas situated in an ideal and vibrant location. The architectural designs of the residential units reflect the Salmani style, incorporating urban philosophy and unique visions that evoke the senses, revitalize the surroundings, and establish a connection to the historical legacy of the area. The external designs draw inspiration from Salmani architecture, promoting authenticity, creativity, flexibility, and harmonious integration with nature and climate. The villas and townhouses in the project offer diverse sizes and designs, ensuring the highest quality standards and reflecting the creative ideation of our expert engineering team."

Murad further highlighted the strategic location of the Al-Aselah Project, adding, "The project is located in the Al Bashaer neighborhood near King Khalid International Airport, close to the Janadriyah National Festival and the Equestrian Club. It enjoys easy access to Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Khurais, and Northern Ring Roads. The project embodies an ideal model for integrated housing projects in Al-Fursan Suburb, encompassing public parks, recreation facilities, children's parks, and spacious green spaces designed to provide a healthy and pure environment for residents. The project boasts well-organized streets and offers a range of health, education, religious, social, and recreational facilities that enhance the quality of life. It also features an advanced infrastructure with comprehensive service networks, ensuring comfort, well-being, and safety for all residents."

The National Housing Company remains dedicated to achieving the goals of Vision 2030 by creating residential suburbs with vibrant communities and high standards, contributing to increased real estate supply, and providing housing units that meet the needs of citizens. These suburbs are exemplary urban developments that offer continuous investment opportunities and modern concepts in recreation, sports, and culture, ultimately raising the quality of life for residents.

Maximiliano Development Management Services, headquartered in Saudi Arabia with branches in Bahrain, Egypt, and Australia, brings together a team of highly skilled professionals in project management and development. The company works closely with The National Housing Company in Saudi Arabia to develop housing projects for Saudi citizens, as well as collaborates with private sector developers under the Ministry of Housing's housing program in partnership with The National Housing Company. Maximiliano offers a range of services that efficiently meet the requirements of the real estate market, including engineering services, marketing services, and research and economic studies.

About Maximiliano Development Management Services (MDMS)

Established in 2013, Maximiliano Development Management Services (MDMS) is a Saudi-based development management service company offering interior and architectural designs including engineering services. In 2015, the company ventured into the real estate industry and developed major housing projects in Saudi.

Maximiliano Development Management Services (MDMS) has a well-focused and professional team of personnel and workforce from-cross the industry and international experience who are committed to providing seamless integrated construction, architectural, and engineering solutions to companies operating in KSA.

For the last few years, the Group has been awarded the development of affordable housing for the citizens of Saudi Arabia and this task was carried out successfully by its advanced capabilities and expertise in design, engineering, procurement, construction, and operation. Our goal is to win the Best Office Awards for “Best Corporate Interior Projects” and RTF’s Architecture, Construction & Design Awards.

The company is headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has branches in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Australia. Work is underway to open new branches for the company within the strategic markets.

For more information, please visit http://maximilianollc.com/