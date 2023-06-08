On World Food Safety Day, McDonald's Saudi Arabia in the Western & Southern Region - Reza Food Services Co. Ltd. proudly emphasizes its dedication to upholding the highest standards of food safety across its restaurants. As a leader in the quick-service restaurants industry, McDonald's places the utmost importance on ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of its customers by adhering to rigorous practices, from cooking procedures and kitchen hygiene to supplier standards.

Food safety lies at the core of McDonald's operations, and the company maintains exceptional quality and safety in every aspect of its business. McDonald's follows a comprehensive set of hygiene procedures, including:

- Proper Hygienic Dress Code: All employees adhere to a strict dress code that ensures safety in the kitchen. Hairnets are worn at all times, and employees avoid wearing jewelry or watches.

- Regular Handwashing: All kitchen staff must wash their hands regularly with soap and dry them with disposable paper towels to prevent bacterial contamination.

- Color-Coded Glove System: McDonald's implements a color-coded glove system to avoid cross-contamination. Blue gloves are used for raw materials, while clear gloves are used for everything except raw meat. Employees change and dispose of gloves frequently.

- Maintaining Cleanliness: Ensuring cleanliness in every area is of utmost importance. Counters are regularly cleaned and disinfected, and machines undergo daily cleaning to prevent bacterial buildup. Thorough deep cleaning of machines occurs at least once a week, where parts are disassembled, cleaned, and sanitized.

McDonald's places great emphasis on sourcing high-quality ingredients and works exclusively with suppliers who share its commitment to food safety. Stringent guidelines and quality assurance protocols are established to ensure suppliers adhere to the highest industry standards.

The company maintains strict processes for raw food supplier standards, guaranteeing quality and safety through:

- Stringent Inspections: McDonald's conducts frequent inspections and quality checks before receiving products to ensure the highest standards are met.

- Freezing and Traceability: Raw products are packaged, frozen at -18°C, and stored with traceable codes to enable batch tracking, even during transportation.

- Fresh Produce Standards: McDonald's sources fresh produce grown and certified by recognized bodies. Suppliers undergo frequent inspections to monitor water quality, and produce is thoroughly sanitized before leaving their facilities.

- Cooking Temperatures: McDonald's adheres to local municipality regulations and the highest standards for cooking procedures and safe minimum internal temperatures for all protein products, ensuring optimal food safety.

In terms of kitchen organization, McDonald's maintains separation and uses different cutleries and boards for different product categories. Meat, poultry, and fish are separated from fresh and frozen produce. Gloves and waste bins are kept within reach of cooks for easy access and optimal hygiene practices.

As World Food Safety Day brings global attention to the importance of food safety, McDonald's Saudi Arabia in the Western & Southern region reaffirms its commitment to providing customers with safe, high-quality food. With unwavering dedication, McDonald's remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering an unparalleled experience while prioritizing customer well-being.

McDonald's believes in establishing transparent communication with its customers by providing specific information about its menu, including dietary and nutritional information, sourcing details, and behind-the-scenes processes. Customers can visit www.yourrighttoknow.com for information about McDonald's food.

