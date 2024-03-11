Mazaya Egypt announced its plan to expand in North Coast, as it currently has 7 branches in different regions covering the North Coast region.

Moreover, Mazaya aims to seize the first branch to be present in Ras El Hekma region to reach its customers in various parts of the Republic through increasing its branches.

Digital Manager of Mazaya Basem Samy said that Mazaya has succeeded in expanding and spreading in the Egyptian market in record time, becoming a distinct brand capable of competing with international brands. It now covers commercial malls in Egypt with more than 30 branches.

Samy pointed out that Mazaya plans to launch 8 different brands with 24 branches during 2024, as part of its plan to expand in the local market, cover new areas, and reach larger customers.

He pointed out that the company is constantly studying investment opportunities to be one of the first brands to be present in the first Ras El Hekma projects, which will be a tourist destination for local and foreign customers following the completion of its targeted development plan.

Mazaya has succeeded in reaching 25 branches distinctly distributed over the course of 25 years, which comes from its strong market studies, as well as meeting strong demand from customers for its products, Samy concluded.

-Ends-