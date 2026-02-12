Cairo: Maryzad Solar, a leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, posted a 40% increase in sales in 2025 compared to 2024, as demand for solar solutions surged in both the Egyptian and regional markets, the company’s Founder and Chairman, Eng. Amr Talaat Beibars, said in a press statement.



Beibars described 2025 as a pivotal year marked by strong business growth and significant expansion in demand for solar energy solutions. He noted that segments related to solar components achieved up to 100% growth, with the company successfully supplying a large number of projects — reflecting strong market confidence in its brand and levels of technical support and service.



He explained that Maryzad Solar’s 2026 strategy centers on improving service efficiency for both customers and partners rather than merely boosting sales volume. “We adopt the motto Service Efficiency First,” Beibars said. “Our primary goal is not just higher sales figures, but advancing service quality, technical support, response times, and resolution of technical issues.”



Beibars added that the company is heavily investing in human capital development and strengthening its cadre of Solar Experts, asserting that “the market needs genuine technical expertise in addition to products. We continuously train our teams to become experts capable of supporting clients and executing projects at maximum efficiency.”



He further stated that Maryzad Solar plans to continue strengthening its presence in both domestic and regional markets in 2026, targeting entry into three new Arab and African markets as part of a strategy that leverages growing opportunities in the renewable energy sector across the region. Beibars emphasized that this regional expansion represents a core pillar of the company’s vision amid a rapidly rising demand for solar energy solutions in Arab and African markets.



Regarding product availability, Beibars said the company remains committed to ensuring consistent supply of high-quality products through a robust distribution network, relying on its main warehouse in Cairo and additional warehouses in other governorates to guarantee uninterrupted supply for projects, while maintaining product quality, integrated solutions, and improved service efficiency and technical support both domestically and abroad.



Eng. Abdelrahman Habib, Vice President of Maryzad Solar, stated the company maintains a broad portfolio of more than ten global brands that cover various needs of solar projects, including panels, systems, batteries, and accessories. He noted the company applies stringent quality standards and that all current products rank among the highest quality in the market. “We are focusing on ensuring product and solution integration so that clients receive a comprehensive system built on the highest levels of quality and continuous technical support,” Habib added.



The company’s key global brands include Trina Solar, Sineng, SAJ, Fox Hybrid Systems, Eastman batteries, Link cables and accessories, and Volca solar heaters — all integrated to serve a cohesive solar ecosystem.



Eng. Abdelrahman Hisham, Sales Director at Maryzad Solar, emphasized plans to enhance the company’s distribution network and expand its customer base within the Egyptian market in parallel with regional expansion efforts. He highlighted that Maryzad operates a strong network of 20 distributors across Egypt supported by main and regional warehouses to ensure continuity of product supply.



Eng. Mohamed Abdullah, Technical Director at Maryzad Solar, said building a highly skilled technical team is a top priority. He underscored the company’s commitment to improving service and technical support through a dedicated after-sales department that monitors and resolves technical challenges comprehensively. Abdullah added that training personnel enhances the efficiency of projects delivered, saving customers time and money across all governorates.



Tarek Salama, Marketing Director at Maryzad Solar, stressed that the company does not see itself as a traditional distributor but as a strategic partner adding real value to global brands it represents and to its clients in the Egyptian and regional markets. “Success for any brand is not just about the product but the added value we bring,” he said, noting Maryzad’s strategy, “It’s in the value added,” supports the presence of global brands such as Trina Solar, Sineng, SAJ, Fox, Eastman, and Volca, which have all achieved strong market presence thanks to Maryzad’s marketing and technical support.



Salama highlighted that the company’s true strength lies in its technical team, which provides not only products but also training and technical feedback to suppliers and international brands — including in China — to develop products tailored to the Egyptian market. He added, “We guarantee customers the most efficient and user-friendly systems and commit to resolving any installation or operational issues fully. Our sales success is a natural outcome of the deep technical expertise within Maryzad.”