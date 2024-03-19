Multi-Property Director of Engineering, Ram Prabhu presents sustainability achievements from the past months at Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, and Marriott Executive Apartments, Dubai Creek

Dubai, UAE – In the week leading up to Earth Hour, Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, and Marriott Executive Apartments, Dubai Creek announce significant strides in their sustainability initiatives since the close of last year. These efforts underscore the properties' commitment to the hotel groups’ wider mission to create a positive and sustainable impact in the markets in that it operates.

At Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, a series of energy-saving measures have been implemented to reduce the properties' ecological footprint. This includes the replacement of 1,500 halogen lamps with energy-efficient LED lamps in the hotel’s Zabeel Ballroom, resulting in a staggering 75% reduction in energy consumption. Additionally, all staircases within the property have been equipped with sensor LED modules, leading to a 60% decrease in electricity usage compared to previous systems. Furthermore, the installation of occupancy and motion sensors in back-of-house areas, washrooms, and technical floors has resulted in annual energy savings of 40,000kWh. Complementing these efforts, the implementation of low-flow taps and shower heads has reduced water consumption by 11% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, at Marriott Executive Apartments, Dubai Creek, an upgrade of the building cooling system with a high-efficiency chiller has saved a remarkable 325,000 units of electricity, equivalent to reducing 250 tons of CO2 emissions. This initiative not only aligns with the properties' sustainability goals but also contributes to Dubai's broader objectives of reducing its carbon footprint. Recognizing these efforts, Marriott Executive Apartments, Dubai Creek, has been awarded the Silver designation in the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp for 2024, further solidifying its position as a champion of sustainable tourism within the region.

Both properties have also recently been awarded their Green Key Certification, a prestigious acknowledgment of the properties' commitment to adhering to the strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education. The certification further highlights the hotel teams’ efforts to develop a sustainable and responsible way of operating as a business.

Ram Prabhu, Multi-property Director of Engineering, remarked, “Sustainability isn't just a path forward; it's the only direction we're heading for our cluster of properties. It's incredibly rewarding to discover and develop eco-friendly solutions that not only benefit the environment and business but also enhance our guests' experiences.”

Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, and Marriott Executive Apartments, Dubai Creek will continue to promote a mindset of sustainable thinking amongst its associates while driving existing and new initiatives that will promote a more sustainable future for hospitality.

For more information, call 04 317 7777 or follow @marriottaljaddaf.

For further information, please contact Brazen MENA

E: marriottaljaddaf@brazenmena.com

About Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf

Marriott Hotel Al, Jaddaf, Dubai offers a 5-star hotel experience next to Dubai’s bustling Downtown district. Close to iconic attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future and an array of businesses, our family-friendly hotel is ideally located for both business travelers and those vacationing in the UAE. Unwind in our modern, thoughtfully designed 351 rooms and suites, each with complimentary Wi-Fi, luxury linens and deluxe amenities. Savor international cuisine at our dining destinations. On-site facilities include a spa, an outdoor pool and a fully equipped gym alongside state-of-the-art conference and events facilities. Guests can indulge in a wide selection of dining and entertainment options across the hotel’s six food and beverage outlets. A complimentary shuttle service transports guests to the Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall, La Mer Beach and Al Jaddaf Metro station.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to share your #marriottmemories with us. The Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott’s travel program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com

Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Discover 128 luxury apartments with premiere hotel services for short and long stays, complete with all the comforts of home. Adjacent to the 5-star Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai, our property comprises of elegantly appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom hotel apartments with separate sleeping, living, and working areas and gourmet kitchens across spacious floor plans with plush amenities and upscale décor. Our onsite facilities and services include a fitness center, business centers, broadband internet, housekeeping and dedicated staff and security 24 hours a day. Our rooftop pool offers mesmerizing views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to share your #marriottmemories with us. Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, Dubai is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott’s travel program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com