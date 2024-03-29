A gratifying month for the agency as it gets honored with three distinguished industry awards:

Web3 Consultant of the Year

Most Influential Women in Crypto & Blockchain

Women Leader in Media Excellence

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Luna PR, the Dubai-based PR and marketing agency specializing in web3 and emerging tech, is basking in the glow of recent industry accolades this March. The agency was awarded the "Web3 Consultant Of The Year" at the E-Business Award 2024. The founder and CEO, Nikita Sachdev, was also recognized for her contributions to empowering women across the world of emerging tech. She was honored with 'Most Influential Women in Crypto & Blockchain' and 'Women Leader in Media Excellence' at Filmfare Middle East and the 23rd Middle East Women Leaders Excellence Awards, respectively.

These awards celebrate Nikita’s passion and the team at Luna PR's remarkable efforts to be at the forefront of web3 PR and marketing, attracting mainstream media and fostering mass adoption. As one of the early adopters, Luna PR has successfully consulted for multi-billion-dollar companies and unicorns by refining their approach, making them effectively reach a wider audience.

Nikita has made significant contributions to the industry by expanding various ventures, including Luna Capital, Luna Foundation, Studio Thirty Six, Chief Block, and Crypto Polo Cup. Expressing her excitement on this occasion, Nikita said, "Our vision is to become one of the most well-respected PR agencies in the world of Web3 and emerging technologies. Winning these awards is a testament to our achievements. When we started our journey, the Web3 industry was relatively unknown. However, it has since grown and evolved tremendously, and we have found that to be incredibly rewarding. As an industry, we still have much more to accomplish, but we are committed to contributing towards the mass adoption of crypto by offering a wealth of growth opportunities. The journey ahead may be long, but we are determined to make a difference."

The recognition of these awards and accolades serves as a testament to Luna PR and Nikita's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact as influencers and thought leaders in the ever-evolving web3 landscape.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017, and it quickly became an award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations agency. As a full-stack digital marketing agency with dozens of clients across the globe and with the use of its highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential. To learn more about Luna PR and its services, visit its website, X and Instagram.

