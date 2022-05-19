Ras Al Khaimah: Manar Mall, Al Hamra’s flagship mall, and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) have together launched RAK Airventure, the emirate’s first-ever hot air balloon ride.

The hot air balloon accommodates two adults at a time and rises to a height of 30 metres, providing 360-degree views of Ras Al Khaimah’s break-taking landscape of beaches, deserts, mangroves, and mountains. Competitively priced at AED 75 for a ten-minute ride, many families, friends, and individuals can experience the unique, fun ride.

Strategically located at Manar Mall, RAK Airventure will attract local, regional, and international visitors, boosting efforts to position Ras Al Khaimah as a leading tourist destination. It will support the emirate’s economic growth with the increasing number of visitors attracting new and popular high street shopping, leisure, and lifestyle brands to the mall.

Visitors can also enjoy the many offerings of Manar Mall Promenade which will host major events and activations. From a wide range of restaurants and food trucks to spectacular views of the mangroves, the 100,000 square metre promenade is set to become the premier recreation and entertainment destination offering a complete family experience.

Lee Anthony Northmore, Vice President of Manar Mall & Retail Leasing, said: “Our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has brought a new exciting hot air balloon ride to the emirate. As the first-ever hot air balloon ride in Ras Al Khaimah, it will undoubtedly attract many visitors to Manar Mall where they can also enjoy great food, retail, and entertainment experiences thereby boosting the emirate’s economic growth and position as a key tourist destination in the northern emirates.”

RAK Airventure is open now and operates daily from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at Manar Mall Customer Service or at platinumlist.net and sponsorship packages are also available.

-Ends-

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a Ras Al Khaimah based real estate development and investment company. The group is focused on providing premier lifestyle real estate developments, while investing in hospitality and leisure segments. In line with the Emirate’s growth, Al Hamra has been instrumental in shaping the real estate landscape in the Emirate since its formation in 2003. The company is committed to reimagining life and hospitality through the friendly and safe environment Al Hamra Village has developed while also capitalising on the proximity to Dubai, just 40 mins away, the financial benefits, the airport, and the free-trade zones.

Entities under the Al Hamra brand name include Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club, Manar Mall, the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village and Al Hamra Real Estate Development. Al Hamra is also the developer of Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Follow Al Hamra on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for more updates.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of Wold Heritage Sites.

Alongside its breathtaking natural vistas that have been carved out over millennia, the Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits.

In recognition of its array of premium tourist offerings, Ras Al Khaimah was named Gulf Tourism Capital for 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council – a title it won for the second consecutive year. In light of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts an economy that is based on a variety of sectors, such as tourism, business, manufacturing, shipping and transportation services, as well as natural resources. Each sector accounts for no more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength.

For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and its state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks. Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most diverse economies in the UAE.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to 111 schools – 76 public schools and 35 private establishments – including Ras Al Khaimah Academy. Several Higher Education institutions are also based in the Emirate, including the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University and the Higher Colleges of Technology. This is in addition to several international universities that have set up branches in the Emirate, notably the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

Ras Al Khaimah Government is driving digitalization and has transitioned more than 700 services from various Government departments into e-services available online, while the mRAK app offers over 150 services, ensuring convenience, safety and high standards for businesses and the general public.

Ras Al Khaimah is a cultural melting pot, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and travel. www.rakmediaoffice.ae | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

Media Contact:

Nivine William | Iman Ahmed

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | iman.ahmed@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com|www.arabyouthsurvey.com