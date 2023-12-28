Doha: The third quarter of 2023 witnessed soaring numbers among visitors to Qatar, resulting in augmenting the tourism-related sectors.

Researchers at Qatar’s commercial realty agency, Cushman & Wakefield said that the industry is enjoying growth in 2023 due to increased arrivals in the country.

“Tourism-related sectors will remain a bright spot, having outperformed in Q1 with double-digit growth,” it said in its quarterly report.

The number of travellers arriving in Qatar almost doubled in July, compared to the same month in 2022, with arrivals in January to July close to the total number of arrivals for 2022.

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has reported that the country recorded a remarkable number of air passengers and aircraft movements from July to August 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The number of air passengers surged by 24.3 percent in July 2023 compared to the same month in 2022 with 4.3 million arrivals.

In August 2023, Qatar registered a growth of 28.1 percent in air passengers, recording an all-time record of nearly 4.4 million visitors. In September, the officials announced that 4 million passengers visited Qatar, showing a significant increase of 26.2 percent.

The immense numbers of travellers visiting the country contribute to the growing GDP of Qatar, the report highlighted.

The report added, “The prospect of a single GCC visa would provide further support to the activity and employment within the sector and to services more broadly.”

Qatar Tourism officials outlined that the sector is optimistic for an upward trajectory of growth in 2024 and beyond as the country witnessed over three million tourists this year.

Numerous events, including the Expo 2023 and Geneva Motor Show 2023, played a key role in attracting tourists from across the globe.

Earlier, the authorities have said that there is a plan to the increase the share of tourism sector's contribution to Qatar's economy to around 12 percent of the GDP by the decade-end.

