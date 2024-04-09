Egypt registered a 6.10% increase in tourism revenues to $7.80 billion in the first six months (6M) of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The recorded amount is compared to$7.30 billion a year earlier, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the higher revenues are attributed to a jump in the number of both tourist nights by 6.10% to 83.20 million nights, and tourist arrivals by 14.70% to 7.80 million tourists.

Air Arabia Egypt recently launched its first non-stop flight from Cairo International Airport to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).