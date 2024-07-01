(TAP) - Some 28,000 tourists are currently staying in the Djerba-Zarzis tourist zone, Regional Tourism Commissioner in Medenine Hichem Mahouachi told TAP.

The occupancy rate in the region's hotels, which stands at 80%, is expected to reach 100% as of July, he added.

The Djerba-Zarzis tourist zone is booming, which he reckoned would ensure a successful tourist season in 2024.

Mahouachi further pointed out that the tourist season will last until September and most of October, which is an important factor in extending the summer season and diversifying the tourism product.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).