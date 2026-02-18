Delivers faster root-cause identification with causal intelligence–driven correlation

Improves incident response efficiency using AI

Enables controlled remediation at scale through governed workflow orchestration powered by Qntrl

Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today added new causal intelligence and autonomous AI capabilities in Site24x7, its full-stack observability platform. These enhancements transform how enterprises handle outages, shifting from firefighting to autonomous resilience. By drastically reducing mean time to recovery (MTTR) and ensuring service-level agreement (SLA) compliance, Site24x7 helps IT teams safeguard the customer experience and retain trust.

Modern IT environments are increasingly fragmented across hybrid clouds, microservices, and dynamic networks, generating massive volumes of telemetry and predictive anomaly signals every second. When an incident occurs, this complexity turns troubleshooting into a needle-in-a-haystack search, often leading to prolonged downtime. IT teams struggle to correlate anomaly signals and events across these layers, delaying the critical fix to restore normalcy, jeopardizing brand reputation.

"Hybrid and cloud-native architectures have made IT operations highly interconnected, while IT managers are under constant pressure to resolve incidents quickly amid growing complexity," said Srinivasa Raghavan, director of product management at ManageEngine. "By combining predictive anomaly detection, intelligent event correlation, service dependency context, and AI-driven causal insights, Site24x7 cuts through alert noise to show not just what is broken, but what caused it and what it impacts, helping teams identify the true fault faster and significantly reduce MTTR while minimizing service disruption."

"Triaging and resolving incidents in hybrid environments with growing infrastructure complexity can quickly become a nightmare, especially when SLA commitments are on the line," said Pravir Kumar Sinha, IT leader at Synechron, a global IT services company and one of the early customers to access the feature. "With Site24x7 AIOps , we’re able to filter out nearly 90% of alert noise, pinpoint issues faster, and accelerate resolution. This helps us achieve stronger SLA adherence, reduce MTTR, and ultimately deliver reliable digital experience for customers."

The introduction of autonomous AI in Site24x7 represent a practical step toward more autonomous IT operations by analyzing observability data, reducing cognitive overload, and turning insights into clear, actionable guidance. “With MCP providing the control and governance layer, we ensure this intelligence is applied securely and within enterprise guardrails. This empowers IT leaders move toward agentic workflows with confidence, stay ahead of the AI adoption curve, and strengthen the resilience of their critical digital services," said Raghavan.

Key capabilities include:

Domain-aware causal correlation with predictive anomaly detection: Detects anomalies and correlates related signals across applications, infrastructure, and networks into a single, context-rich problem—so teams can quickly understand what is connected and where to start.

Customizable AI Agents with governed, task-driven automation: Enables customers to create and tailor AI Agents, set approved guardrails using solution documents, and assign tasks that guide agents from analysis to guided action—making response workflows more consistent across teams.

MCP-enabled agentic foundation for customers: MCP provides the enabling layer for customers to build and operationalize agentic use cases on top of observability data—standardizing how agents access data, follow approved guidance, and execute tasks within enterprise-ready controls and auditability.

Orchestrated remediation with Qntrl: Co-ordinates downstream actions through structured workflows and repeatable runbooks, powered by Zoho's workflow and orchestration platform Qntrl, with approvals and traceability built in to support controlled automation.

These AIOps capabilities are now available for all users in Professional and Enterprise plans.

About Site24x7

Site24x7 is an all-in-one, AI-powered full-stack observability solution for DevOps and IT operations, serving as a comprehensive monitoring platform for websites, servers, cloud services, networks, applications, real user experience and more. Site24x7 is a product of ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation. For more information, please visit www.site24x7.com.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere, more efficiently, safely and quickly. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.