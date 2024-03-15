"Mamun has successfully concluded a historic equity crowdfunding campaign for Zameeli, an innovative platform connecting Omani freelancers with SMEs. This marks a significant achievement not only for Zameeli, which has now expanded its investment base to include the community and freelancers, but also for Oman's tech sector, which continues to thrive and attract diverse investment."

Mamun has successfully concluded Oman's first equity crowdfunding campaign, establishing its platform as a vital facilitator for both financing and equity investments. This strategic completion has propelled Zameeli, an innovative tech startup that connects freelancers with local SMEs, to new levels of growth and diversified its investor base.

Zameeli, which initially received an investment from the Oman Technology Fund ("OTF"), has since broadened its circle of investors to include a diverse range through Mamun, underscoring the startup's appeal and Mamun's effectiveness in opening up investment opportunities.

With 1,369 registered clients, including prominent organizations like OMRAN and the Ministry of Information, and a vibrant network of 3,368 Omani freelancers, Zameeli stands as a beacon of Oman's tech sector and its burgeoning businesses. The platform's development marks a significant advancement for the freelance economy within the Sultanate.

The successful conclusion of the partnership between Mamun and Zameeli sets the stage for the upcoming launch of Mamun’s secondary market, anticipated to foster new opportunities by enhancing participation in Oman's financial ecosystem and encouraging innovation across its tech sector.

Mohammed Al Tamami, COO of Mamun, shared, "The successful conclusion of our secondary market represents a significant stride towards building an ecosystem of investment and trust within Oman. Beyond facilitating transactions, our mission is to cultivate a culture of financial empowerment and to harness the exceptional talent within our region. Zameeli's equity crowdfunding campaign via Mamun exemplifies our commitment to bolstering the local freelancer economy and pioneering tech innovation, fostering a community where trust-based investments can thrive and reshape Oman's investment landscape."

Tariq Al Habsi, Co-founder & CEO of Zameeli, emphasized the platform’s commitment to its community, stating, “As Zameeli enters its growth phase, our recent fundraising efforts are strategically designed to empower our freelancers—the very heart of our community. We are dedicating a portion of our current raise to ensure that they can actively contribute to and benefit from the platform's future. Our aspiration is to evolve Zameeli into a community-driven platform that is not only shaped by but also shares its success with our freelancers. This collaborative approach not only ensures our sustainability and resilience but also reflects the spirit of unity and innovation that defines Oman's tech sector and its businesses."

For both experienced and emerging investors, Mamun presents a unique opportunity to engage with pioneering equity and financing deals, focusing on the enrichment of the tech sector and enterprises in Oman. This initiative marks a pivotal move towards fostering a culture of investment and trust in Oman, highlighting the community-centric approach championed by Zameeli.