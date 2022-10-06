Visitors can participate in a range of workshops, explore new solutions and participate in on-stand activities

Global Partners include tech firms Cloud Flare and INUI Gaming

Dubai United Arab Emirates: Dubai Internet City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, announces its return to GITEX Technology Week for the highly anticipated 22nd edition. GITEX, the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, is showcasing cutting-edge solutions in AI, 5G, blockchain, sustainability, and 4IR from 10 to 14 October as the world’s tech industry giants pool their expertise at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Dubai Internet City pavilion will showcase the best solutions by industry leaders and host disruptive workshops by great minds from across the tech community. From elevating art with augmented reality to mapping out the future of the business district, visitors can get a glimpse into the future of the industry and how brands are using tech for good.

Commenting on the event on behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial Leasing at TECOM Group PJSC said: “Today, digital transformation and innovative technology are the main drivers of all industries and economies, which is why Dubai has been at the forefront in sustaining a diverse knowledge-based economy. For more than two decades, Dubai Internet City has been a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic diversification strategy, and we continue to attract leading thinkers, corporations, and talent to strengthen Dubai’s knowledge-based economy whilst catalysing digital transformation across the MENA region.”

He added: “We will continue to be at the centre of leading regional events like GITEX, which provide the ideal platform for our customers to showcase a glimpse of their endless innovations and the brilliant future disruptive technologies are leading us to.”

A look into the future

Dubai Internet City is inviting visitors to travel to the future through augmented reality, holograms, and more, including a rich and engaging experience for art-lovers with ArTivive. The installation will turn art into a striking interactive experience by connecting traditional artworks with a digital layer, creating a new dimension and taking visitors on a unique journey that will transcend a classic gallery exhibition. In a second AR-powered activation, visitors can take a leisurely walk on the moon. LED floor panels that track footsteps will translate movement into lifelike astronauts on screen.

For a more immersive experience, a multi-sensory projection mapping experience will illustrate Dubai Internet City in the future. Using visuals, sounds and haptic sensations, visitors can feel like they’re right in the middle of all the action. The stand will also feature a human-sized hologram portal where participants can interact and communicate with others in real-time for a taste of tomorrow.

Dubai Internet City’s pavilion will also tap into the FIFA World Cup fever with a mind-powered football tournament. With an EEG sensor stepped to their heads, players will try to score goals using just their brainwaves, competing for a chance to appear on the leader board.

Tech for good

Dubai Internet City aims to provide a platform to highlight customers in its dynamic tech community innovating with a purpose. Sustainability takes centre stage for the tech-focused business district, which will unveil a larger-than-life sculpture of an Arabian Stallion made entirely of recycled e-waste. The sculpture reflects TECOM Group PJSC’s commitment to ESG, which includes active solar energy projects and waste monitoring, and raises awareness for the impact a globally increasing volume of e-waste has on health and the environment.

Cloudflare are also taking the stage to accentuate one of the most important challenges in the tech industry – cybersecurity – with an installation that will not only show live cyberattacks on Dubai, but also illustrate how their protection technology is blocking the attacks. The gaming community will also be represented at GITEX through INUI Gaming, who will help turn Dubai Internet City’s pavilion into an action-packed live streaming station for gamers.

Education has always been a key mission of GITEX Technology Week, and Dubai Internet City is helping fulfil this objective by hosting the Tech-Knowledgy workshop at its pavilion throughout the event. The workshop will consist of live 15-minute classes hosted and presented by some of the tech ecosystem’s giants likes INUI Gaming and Cloud Flare.

