Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hani Weiss, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Retail is featured as the guest on episode two of TikTok's ‘The Future of Retail’ podcast S2. Hosted by Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce Business Partnerships at TikTok MENA, the episode delves into how the leading retailer has put customer centricity at the core of its digital transformation.

Weiss also shares his insights on the future of brick-and-mortar stores and how brand experiences complement e-commerce. “The store of the future will become much more experiential, focused on personalisation, experience, and innovation powered by technology. The store promises to deliver a more enjoyable, exploratory and immersive shopping experience for customers.”

‘The Future of Retail’ will feature bi-weekly episodes, hosting prominent retail industry CEOs to discuss the industry’s evolving landscape as the region continues to be a thriving hub for retail and embraces the transformative potential of emerging technologies. Full episodes will be accessible for streaming in both audio and video formats via TikTok channels here.

