Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona, the five-star luxury hotel with a privileged location in the heart of Barcelona, was honored with the 20th annual Prix Villégiature’s Best Hotel Suite in the World award last night in the salons of the Embassy of Mexico in France, honoring The Majestic Royal Penthouse.

“We are beyond honored to receive this prestigious award. It is an even greater honor to be placed in such distinguished ranks amongst the best hotels in the world, especially by selected industry critics, and guests. This award is a testament of Majestic’s commitment to offer an unmatched stay where guests will experience top of the line amenities and service,” said Pascal Billard, Majestic General Manager. “We aim to be better today than we were yesterday, and better tomorrow than we are today. Special thanks to the annual Prix Villégiature Awards for your consideration and recognition.”

The Majestic Royal Penthouse is Barcelona’s largest penthouse with panoramic views of both the renowned Paseo de Gràcia and the Sagrada Familia. This lavish 5,000 sq. feet suite features a dining room, living room, three bedrooms and two spacious terraces complete with whirlpools. For guests seeking the ultimate in luxury, The Majestic Royal Penthouse includes a fully stocked Maxibar tailored to the guest’s preferences including gourmet snacks, butler and chauffer services during the entire stay and a total of eight high-end Bang & Olufsen televisions throughout the entire suite. The interior design consists of unique furniture created by leading Italian designer brands Flexform and Molteni, and Dutch designer brand Van Thiel. The Majestic Royal Penthouse speaks to the history and the beauty of the city, cultivating every visitors’ admiration of the same.

Founded in 2003, the Prix Villégiature Awards are presented annually honoring the best hotels around the world. The jury is made up of international press correspondents and highly reputed media outlets consisting of 22 journalists from 15 different countries who choose the best hotel in 28 different categories. After having won Best Breakfast in a Hotel in Europe in 2018 and Best Hotel City Terrace in Europe in 2019, Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona is now home to the Best Hotel Suite in the World. These awards recognize the hotel’s dedication and passion spanning over 100 years in the luxury, gastronomy, health and wellness space.

Since its opening in 1918, Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona has played an emblematic role in Barcelona architecture, society and lifestyle, serving as the backdrop to important political and historical events, and welcoming through its doors some of the greatest personalities in art and culture. Located in the heart of Barcelona’s luxury and fashion district, the hotel’s history is among the richest in the Catalan capital. Not

only does the property boast an expansive lush property complete with a lunge pool and panoramic views of the city, but is also home to an award-winning spa, Michelin-star gastronomy and a world-class art collection.

For more information visit www.hotelmajestic.es.

-Ends-​

ABOUT MAJESTIC HOTEL & SPA BARCELONA

“In the world of great luxury hotels, the old is now the new,” – that’s what the experts say when speaking of hotels with such profound tradition and history like Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona. Since opening in 1918, the five-star hotel owned by the Soldevila-Casals family has played an emblematic role in Barcelona architecture, society and lifestyle, hosting notable guests such as Ernest Hemingway and Antonio Machado. Led by interior designer Antonio Obrador, the neo-classical French style property has completed a five-year renovation and has reclaimed its place among the iconic landmarks of the vibrant city.

With a privileged location in the heart of Barcelona on stylish Passeig de Gràcia, the 271-room property is home to an unmatched 1,000-piece art collection with works by artists such as Antoni Tàpies and Josep Guinovart. In 2019, Prix Villégiature recognized the hotel yet again, naming its newly-renovated La Dolce Vitae rooftop terrace – with its panoramic city views -- as Europe’s Best Hotel Terrace. Under the direction of Michelin star Chef Nandu Jubany, a robust gastronomic offering is highlighted by the Majestic Breakfast Experience, named Europe’s Best Breakfast in 2018 by Prix Villégiature. Additionally, The Leading Hotels of the World, a prestigious organization that represents independent luxury hotels from around the world, recognized the property with the Remarkably Uncommon award in 2018; the hotel has been a member of the organization since December 2014. Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona is also home to the city’s largest suite, a 5,000-

square-foot penthouse with capacity for six, a dining room, two panoramic terraces and access to a personal butler and chauffeur. www.hotelmajestic.es.